UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Sales of marine bunker fuel at the UAE's Fujairah port eased in September month-on-month, led by a drop in volumes of low-sulphur fuel, though high-sulphur sales surged to the highest to-date this year, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed. September sales totalled 639,001 cubic metres (about 633,000 metric tons), down 1.8% from August to a three-month low, based on FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 409,365 cubic metres in September, slumping 11.4% from July. The decline was partially driven by tighter low-sulphur fuel supply after imports of Sudanese crude dropped to zero in August and September, based on Kpler ship-tracking data. The crude usually goes into the production of low-sulphur marine fuel. In contrast, high-sulphur marine fuel sales surged to the highest in the year so far, climbing 21.7% from August to 229,636 cubic metres in September. The market share of high-sulphur bunkers climbed to 36% in September, while low-sulphur bunkers fell to 64%. Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres: 2025 Total bunker sales M-o-M Y-o-Y 180cst 380cst MGO LSMGO 380cst Lubricants (minus lubricants) LSFO LSFO HSFO Jan 628,663 3.7% -6.8% 2,141 403,717 79 37,635 185,091 4,351 Feb 554,117 -11.9% -12.5% 702 382,303 341 28,176 142,595 4,183 Mar 639,811 15.5% -8.7% 1,195 432,560 128 37,788 168,140 4,991 Apr 669,378 4.6% 4.8% 885 443,509 307 35,289 189,388 5,296 May 614,296 -8.2% -0.2% 9,972 407,208 662 31,572 164,882 4,454 Jun 563,007 -8.3% -7.8% 7,356 361,332 271 33,942 160,106 4,054 Jul 640,715 13.8% 3.1% 1,207 390,717 128 43,066 205,597 4,826 Aug 650,502 1.5% -0.8% 1,093 422,787 339 37,646 188,637 4,698 Sep * 639,001 -1.8% 3.9% 1,045 371,840 75 36,405 229,636 4,264 Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights (1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels) (1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh;)

