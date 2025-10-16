LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma donald trump Axis Bank lgbtq+ air force rankings Dr Ashish Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 09:16:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

SINGAPORE, Oct 16 (Reuters) – Sales of marine bunker fuel at the UAE's Fujairah port eased in September month-on-month, led by a drop in volumes of low-sulphur fuel, though high-sulphur sales surged to the highest to-date this year, data from Fujairah Oil Industry Zone showed. September sales totalled 639,001 cubic metres (about 633,000 metric tons), down 1.8% from August to a three-month low, based on FOIZ data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights. Low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including fuel oils and marine gasoils, totalled 409,365 cubic metres in September, slumping 11.4% from July. The decline was partially driven by tighter low-sulphur fuel supply after imports of Sudanese crude dropped to zero in August and September, based on Kpler ship-tracking data. The crude usually goes into the production of low-sulphur marine fuel. In contrast, high-sulphur marine fuel sales surged to the highest in the year so far, climbing 21.7% from August to 229,636 cubic metres in September. The market share of high-sulphur bunkers climbed to 36% in September, while low-sulphur bunkers fell to 64%. Fujairah bunker sales by month, in cubic metres: 2025 Total bunker sales M-o-M Y-o-Y 180cst 380cst MGO LSMGO 380cst Lubricants (minus lubricants) LSFO LSFO HSFO Jan 628,663 3.7% -6.8% 2,141 403,717 79 37,635 185,091 4,351 Feb 554,117 -11.9% -12.5% 702 382,303 341 28,176 142,595 4,183 Mar 639,811 15.5% -8.7% 1,195 432,560 128 37,788 168,140 4,991 Apr 669,378 4.6% 4.8% 885 443,509 307 35,289 189,388 5,296 May 614,296 -8.2% -0.2% 9,972 407,208 662 31,572 164,882 4,454 Jun 563,007 -8.3% -7.8% 7,356 361,332 271 33,942 160,106 4,054 Jul 640,715 13.8% 3.1% 1,207 390,717 128 43,066 205,597 4,826 Aug 650,502 1.5% -0.8% 1,093 422,787 339 37,646 188,637 4,698 Sep * 639,001 -1.8% 3.9% 1,045 371,840 75 36,405 229,636 4,264 Data source: Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights (1 cubic metre = 6.29 barrels) (1 metric ton = 6.35 barrels for fuel oil) (Reporting by Jeslyn Lerh;)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

REFILE-Brown University declines to sign onto Trump administration 'compact' 

Shorthanded Chargers, Colts take field for bout of AFC division leaders

India Overtakes China, Becomes 3rd Most Powerful Air Force in the World, Check Rankings Of Pakistan, US, Russia & Others

UPDATE 1-Australian dollar slips as jobs shock revives rate-cut pressure

RUBBER-Japan futures little changed as China auto demand offsets stronger yen

LATEST NEWS

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Rahul Gandhi Says PM Modi Is ‘Frightened Of Donald Trump’, Lists 5 Reasons Why

Oil up 1% after Trump says India promised to stop buying from Russia

Axis Bank Shares Surges 3%, Check Out The Unexpected Reason Behind The Stock Boost

Morning Bid: News overload splits markets

YouTube resolves issue that briefly impacted video streaming globally

Australia's 'Terminator' Titmus makes shock retirement call

Stock Market Today: Sensex Surges 330 Points, Nifty Crosses 25,400, Bulls Make A Comeback!

Indore Tragedy: 25 Transgender Community Members Hospitalized After Allegedly Consuming Phenyl, What We Know

Stocks To Watch Today: Infosys, Wipro, Angel One, Jio Finance, Hero MotoCorp And Many other in focus, 16 october 2025

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes
UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes
UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes
UAE's Fujairah September marine fuel sales dip on less low-sulphur volumes
QUICK LINKS