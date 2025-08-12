LIVE TV
Home > World > UK Troops in Kenya Engage in Transactional Sex Despite Prohibition: Report

A British Army investigation has found that some soldiers stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya continue to use sex workers despite a standing ban on the practice.

Credit - @BBCWorld
Published: August 12, 2025 22:02:14 IST
Published: August 12, 2025 22:02:14 IST

After a British Army investigation, some troops stationed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (Batuk) continued to use sex workers despite a standing prohibition on the practice. The investigation concluded that “transactional sexual activity” by personnel remains at a “low to moderate” level, prompting calls for stronger enforcement measures.

Background

The Service Inquiry, commissioned in October 2024 following an ITV investigation, reviewed troops’ conduct at Batuk from July 2022. The report detailed 35 suspected cases of soldiers paying for sex, with most allegations unproven. It noted that while incidents were not “out of control,” the Army should assume the risk is at the higher end of its estimated range.

The training base, located near Nanyuki in central Kenya, has long faced scrutiny over soldier behaviour, particularly after the 2012 killing of local woman Agnes Wanjiru, allegedly by a British soldier. Subsequent allegations have included sexual exploitation, assault, and fathering children with Kenyan women before abandoning them.

Army Response and Recommendations

UK Chief of Defence Staff Gen Sir Roly Walker condemned the findings, saying sexual exploitation was “at complete odds with what it means to be a British soldier.” The Army plans to implement measures, including easier dismissal for offenders, enhanced training, and the continued use of “sharkwatch” patrols to monitor soldiers on nights out. (Inputs from BBC)

