Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal donald trump Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Camp Mystic Girls dalai lama big beautiful bill India US trade deal
Home > World > Ukraine Needs Patriot Missiles To Counter Russian Strikes, Donald Trump Says As He Rebukes Vladimir Putin

Ukraine Needs Patriot Missiles To Counter Russian Strikes, Donald Trump Says As He Rebukes Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump has said Ukraine "will need" Patriot missiles after a positive call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, criticising Russian President Vladimir Putin's refusal to cease fire. Ukraine is eyeing stronger air defense amid halted US arms shipments, while Germany is reported to be exploring Patriot systems.

Trump said Ukraine needs more Patriot missiles to defend against intensified Russian strikes
Trump said Ukraine needs more Patriot missiles to defend against intensified Russian strikes, even as he pressed Putin to end the war, following call with Zelenskyy. (Image courtesy: X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: July 5, 2025 13:46:08 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had a “good call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the two discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses, according to a report published by Reuters on Saturday. 

Trump Voices Frustration With Putin

Trump spoke aboard Air Force One and reportedly said he was “very unhappy” after his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, criticising the latter for his reported refusal to pursue a ceasefire.

Patriot Missiles Key to Defense

When asked whether the US would deploy additional Patriot missile systems, Trump replied, “They’re going to need them for defense. They’re going to need something because they’re being hit pretty hard,” as reported by Reuters.

He commended the Patriots, stating they were “pretty amazing.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, in a Telegram statement, said the call entailed discussion around enhancing Kyiv’s capacity to “defend the sky” and cooperation on joint defense production, procurement, and investments with the US.

ALSO READ: Massive Russian Air Assault Targets Kyiv in War’s Deadliest Night Yet

US Arms Shipments In The Crosshairs

Kyiv has been urging Washington for Patriot missiles and associated systems, which it views as integral to its defense against Russian attacks. The US temporarily suspended some shipments of weapons recently, which Kyiv said had dealt a blow to its defense efforts.

An official privy to the Trump-Zelenskyy conversation told Reuters that they were hopeful Patriot shipments would resume following what they termed a “very good” exchange.

Germany is believed to be negotiating the purchase of Patriot systems to fill gaps, report say.

Russia’s Bombardment Continues

Less than two hours after Trump’s scathing critique of Putin, Russia staged its biggest drone assault of the war on Kyiv, which Zelenskyy described as “deliberately massive and cynical”.

Meanwhile, Trump also met with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to discuss Ukraine’s request for missiles but stated there was no final decision in that regard.

According to a report in Axios citing unidentified sources, Trump spent around 40 minutes with Zelenskyy and agreed to revisit any suspended US weapons shipments.

Ukraine received Patriot systems and ammunition for the last time under President Biden. Trump has since reconfigured US–Ukraine relations and challenged the efficacy of previous support, calling Biden’s efforts insufficient in delivering adequate returns.

ALSO READ: China Tells EU It Can’t Accept Russia Losing in Ukraine War: Report

Tags: donald trumpPatriot missilesrussia-ukraine warrussia-ukraine war newsRussian strikesvladimir putinvolodymyr zelenskyy
Advertisement

More News

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump’s Romance Gets Serious: Wedding On The Cards
India vs England 2nd Test: Will Rain At Birmingham Impact Day 4’s Play?
“Treated Like Cattle”: Palestinian Woman Exposes Brutal ICE Ordeal
Domestic Supply Chains Face Strain as Trump Prepares 12 New Tariff Order
Saturday Bank Holiday: All Banks Will Remain Closed Or Open On 5th July? Know Here
US President Donald Trump Hopes Gaza Ceasefire Likely Next Week
Muharram 2025: 10 Heartfelt Wishes You Can Share With Your Friends, Relatives
Raj Thackeray Thanks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Thackeray Brothers Reunion
Mark My Words, PM Modi Will Meekly Bow To Trump Tariff Deadline: Rahul
Meghalaya Pressure Group Demands Amit Shah For ILP Extension

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?