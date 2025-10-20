LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK Happy Diwali Message australian-pm-anthony-albanese Diwali Gemini Prompts alia bhatt ayodhya India vs Australia parineeti chopra Cricket news Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 04:43:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

(Adds details from the Telegraph report in paragraph 3, background from paragraph 4 onwards) Oct 19 (Reuters) – British troops will be given new powers to shoot down drones threatening UK military bases, the Telegraph reported on Sunday, citing an upcoming announcement on Monday from British defence minister John Healey. Healey is expected to unveil his vision on how to protect Britain's most critical military bases in response to a growing threat posed by Russia, the newspaper said. Although the new powers will initially apply only for military sites, the British government was "not ruling out working to extend those powers" to other important sites like airports, the Telegraph said, citing a source. Currently troops can use specialist counter-drone equipment which can track incoming drones, hijack signals, and divert them, according to the Telegraph. The new proposal will give soldiers or Ministry of Defence Police a "kinetic option" to shoot them on site, which they can only do now in extreme circumstances, the Telegraph further added. Healey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Britain's defence ministry could not immediately be reached. Earlier in October, Britain said that it had two Royal Air Force aircraft fly a 12-hour mission alongside U.S. and NATO forces to patrol the border of Russia, saying that the operation followed incursions into the airspaces of NATO countries including Poland, Romania and Estonia. Drones have increasingly disrupted airspace across Europe in recent times, raising alarm over the repeated incursions of uncrewed aerial vehicles, prompting airport shutdowns and flight cancellations. Fingers have been pointed at Russia as tensions with the West have risen over its war in Ukraine, though Moscow has denied involvement. At least 18 suspect drones have been spotted in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Germany by monitoring service Enigma since September 16, many though not all in the vicinity of airports. (Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington and Diane Craft)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 4:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

China's Q3 GDP growth set to slow to one-year low as property slump, trade tensions sap demand

Struggling Flames hoping for home magic against Jets

Gotham's late goal earns tie vs. Racing Louisville, clinches playoff spot

UPDATE 2-Serie A Summaries

UPDATE 4-Ligue 1 Standings

LATEST NEWS

Happy Diwali: 20 Mythology Inspired Deepawali Greetings To Share With Your Friends And Family On WhatsApp, Facebook And Instagram

Bank of Japan's Ueda keeps cards close to chest ahead of October meeting

Global Leaders Extend Diwali Grettings To India Through Beautiful Videos, Watch

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom

Diwali Special! Best Gemini Prompts For Girls On Diwali, With Sassy Sarees And Balcony Crackers

China's Sany Heavy Industry looks to raise up to $1.59 billion in HK listing

Happy Deepawali Trends! Here Are Famous Reels And Videos To Share This Diwali

Indian Soldiers Light Diyas And Burst Crackers In LOC Akhnoor, Watch

Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports
UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports
UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports
UPDATE 1-British troops given powers to shoot down drones on sight, Telegraph reports
QUICK LINKS