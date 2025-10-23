LIVE TV
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Formidable Bayern crush Brugge 4-0 to stretch winning run

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 02:59:47 IST

(Adds details) MUNICH, Germany, Oct 22 (Reuters) – Bayern Munich outclassed visitors Club Brugge 4-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday with three goals in the first 34 minutes to maintain their flawless start to the season and make it three wins from three matches in the competition. The German champions have now won all 12 matches across all competitions this season while also staking an early claim for a Champions League knockout stage spot with a maximum nine points. First half goals from 17-year-old Lennart Karl, who became the youngest German scorer in the competition, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz in the 34th minute sealed the game before substitute Nicolas Jackson added another in the 79th. Bayern next travel to defending champions Paris St Germain on November 4 while Brugge, sitting on three points from three matches, host Barcelona a day later. The Bavarians were the clear favourites and Karl's sensational solo effort and powerful shot in the fifth minute put them early in the driving seat as the record-breaking teenager celebrated a memorable first start in the Champions League. England captain Kane then tapped in at the far post after a perfectly-timed cutback from Konrad Laimer in the 14th to confirm his sensational scoring form and take his tally to 20 goals in 12 matches across all competitions with Bayern this season. This is faster to 20 goals than Argentine great Lionel Messi or Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo have ever managed from the start of a season in their club careers. The Belgians never got a chance to get back in the game, and Diaz found enough space to cut into the box and fire an unstoppable shot to make it 3-0 and put the game to bed in the 34th. The Bavarians, who lead the Bundesliga title race with seven wins from seven matches, could have added to their tally, missing half a dozen golden chances and twice hitting the woodwork, as the Belgians struggled with the hosts' fierce tempo. Kane should have scored a second goal in the 58th when he had only the keeper to beat but his attempted chip was plucked out of the air by Nordin Jackers, as the hosts wasted chance after chance. Jackson, who had an effort cleared on the line minutes earlier, made amends in the 79th, tapping in to complete a quick break and cap a dominant performance by the hosts. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Pritha Sarkar)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:59 AM IST
