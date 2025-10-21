LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 1-South Korea in talks with Japan to hold summit at APEC, Korea's presidential office says

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 21, 2025 14:15:31 IST

(Add Korean spokesperson in paragraph 3, Japan's election result in paragraph 4) SEOUL, Oct 21 (Reuters) – South Korea is in working-level talks with Japan to hold a bilateral summit between the two countries, Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for Korea's presidential office, told a press briefing on Tuesday. The potential meeting could take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled for the end of October in South Korea, Kang said. In Tokyo, hardline conservative Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday. (Reporting by Heejin Kim and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 2:15 PM IST
