Home > World > UPDATE 13-NBA Standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 10:26:52 IST

Oct 25 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NBA games on Friday Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB 1. New York Knicks 2 0 1.000 — 1. Philadelphia 76ers 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Toronto Raptors 1 1 .500 1 4. Boston Celtics 0 2 .000 2 4. Brooklyn Nets 0 2 .000 2 Central Division W L PCT GB 1. Milwaukee Bucks 2 0 1.000 — 1. Chicago Bulls 1 0 1.000 0 1/2 3. Detroit Pistons 1 1 .500 1 3. Cleveland Cavaliers 1 1 .500 1 5. Indiana Pacers 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Southeast Division W L PCT GB 1. Charlotte Hornets 1 0 1.000 — 2. Atlanta Hawks 1 1 .500 0 1/2 2. Orlando Magic 1 1 .500 0 1/2 2. Miami Heat 1 1 .500 0 1/2 2. Washington Wizards 1 1 .500 0 1/2 Western Conference Pacific Division W L PCT GB 1. Phoenix Suns 1 0 1.000 — 2. Golden State Warriors 2 1 .667 — 3. Los Angeles Lakers 1 1 .500 0 1/2 3. Sacramento Kings 1 1 .500 0 1/2 5. Los Angeles Clippers 0 1 .000 1 Southwest Division W L PCT GB 1. San Antonio Spurs 2 0 1.000 — 2. Memphis Grizzlies 1 1 .500 1 3. Dallas Mavericks 0 2 .000 2 3. New Orleans Pelicans 0 2 .000 2 3. Houston Rockets 0 2 .000 2 Northwest Division W L PCT GB 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 2 0 1.000 — 2. Minnesota Timberwolves 1 1 .500 1 2. Portland Trail Blazers 1 1 .500 1 2. Utah Jazz 1 1 .500 1 5. Denver Nuggets 0 1 .000 1 1/2 Saturday, October 25 schedules (EST/GMT) Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic (2300/2300) Oklahoma City Thunder at Atlanta Hawks (2330/2330) Charlotte Hornets at Philadelphia 76ers (2330/2330) Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies (0000/0000) Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Sunday, October 26 schedules (EST/GMT) Brooklyn Nets at San Antonio Spurs (1800/1800) Boston Celtics at Detroit Pistons (1930/1930) Charlotte Hornets at Washington Wizards (2200/2200) Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers (2200/2200) New York Knicks at Miami Heat (2200/2200) Indiana Pacers at Minnesota Timberwolves (2300/2300) Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks (2330/2330) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Clippers (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings (0100/0100) Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons (2300/2300) Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (2300/2300) Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) Toronto Raptors at San Antonio Spurs (0000/0000) Brooklyn Nets at Houston Rockets (0000/0000) Boston Celtics at New Orleans Pelicans (0000/0000) Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves (0130/0130) Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors (0200/0200) Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers (0230/0230) Tuesday, October 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards (2300/2300) Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat (2330/2330) New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks (0000/0000) Sacramento Kings at Oklahoma City Thunder (0000/0000) Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors (0300/0300) Wednesday, October 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors (2230/2230) Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (2300/2300) Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons (2300/2300) Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets (2330/2330) Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls (0000/0000) Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks (0030/0030) Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz (0100/0100) New Orleans Pelicans at Denver Nuggets (0100/0100) Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves (0130/0130) Memphis Grizzlies at Phoenix Suns (0200/0200)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 10:26 AM IST
