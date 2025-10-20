LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 2-Turk Cypriot moderate wins election in major policy shift in conflict

UPDATE 2-Turk Cypriot moderate wins election in major policy shift in conflict

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 20, 2025 00:31:28 IST

* Winning candidate supports reunification talks * He backs a federal solution to divided Cyprus * Turkey's Erdogan says vote shows democratic maturity * Greek Cypriots have a say over Turkey's EU aspirations (Adds comments from Turkey's Erdogan, paragraph 5-6) NICOSIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) – A moderate candidate won Turkish Cypriot presidential elections on Sunday, defeating a hardliner in a pivotal vote that could help revive stalled U.N. talks on reunifying Cyprus. Centre-left politician Tufan Erhurman sailed to victory with 62.8% of the vote from just over 218,000 registered voters, defeating incumbent Ersin Tatar on a platform of reinvigorating talks with estranged Greek Cypriots on the future of Cyprus. Erhurman, a lawyer, has pledged to explore a federal solution — long supported by the United Nations — to end the island's nearly 50-year division. Tatar and Turkey, the only country which recognises breakaway North Cyprus, had backed a two-state policy, which has been ruled out by Greek Cypriots. Tatar, who came to power in 2020, received 35.8% of the vote. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Erhurman on his victory, praising the vote as a reflection of the democratic maturity of Turkish Cypriots. "We will continue to defend the sovereign rights and interests of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus together with our Turkish Cypriot brothers and sisters on every platform," Erdogan said in a post on X. Cypriot President and Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides also congratulated Erhurman, saying he was committed to resuming peace talks. Cyprus was split in 1974 in a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-backed coup, which followed sporadic fighting after the breakdown of a power-sharing administration in 1963. North Cyprus was proclaimed in 1983 and peace talks have been stalled since 2017. The president of North Cyprus is mandated to represent the Turkish Cypriot community in negotiations with Greek Cypriots, who represent Cyprus in the European Union and have a say in Turkey's aspirations to join the bloc. Mehmet Ali Talat, Turkish Cypriot leader from 2005 to 2010, said Ankara may adapt its approach to the idea of a two-state deal. "Can it change? I believe so. It depends on what Turkey can get out of a solution," Talat told the Greek Cypriot Politis newspaper in an interview published on Sunday. (Writing by Michele Kambas; additional reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun and Tuvan Gumrukcu ; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Philippa Fletcher)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 12:31 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
