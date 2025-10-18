LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York Air China Flight bengaluru airport fire Jackie Shroff New Zealand VS England afghanistan donald trump dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 22:28:29 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

(Updates throughout with flights resuming) By Ruma Paul and Harshita Meenaktshi Oct 18 (Reuters) – Flights have resumed at Bangladesh's main airport in Dhaka, airport officials said, six hours after a fire in the cargo section delayed flights and halted operations on Saturday. The first flight departed at 9:06 p.m. (1506 GMT), officials told reporters. The fire has been completely brought under control, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism said in a statement. "Steps will be taken to identify the source of the fire and implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future," the ministry added. Operations at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were suspended after the fire broke out in the cargo section of the airport, with around 37 firefighting units working to douse the flames. The army, navy, and air force also joined the fire service in efforts to bring the blaze under control. Both domestic and international flights were affected. An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Dhaka was diverted to Kolkata, and an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates was directed to Chittagong, about 250 km (155 miles) southeast of Dhaka. This is the third major fire reported in Bangladesh this week. A fire on Tuesday at a garment factory and an adjacent chemical warehouse in Dhaka killed at least 16 people and injured others. On Thursday, another fire burned down a seven-storey garment factory building in an export processing zone in Chittagong. (Reporting by Harshita Meenaktshi and Ruma Paul; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 10:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Soccer-Welbeck brace gives Brighton 2-1 win over Newcastle

Mid-Air Scare Caught On Video: Air China Flight Makes Emergency Landing, Passengers Panic After Power Bank In Overhead Luggage Catches Fire

UPDATE 2-Bundesliga Top Scorers

UPDATE 3-Bundesliga Results

UPDATE 2-Serie A Results

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

Calandagan beats world-class field to win British Champion Stakes

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

Kering nears sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, sources say

Kering nears $4 billion sale of beauty unit to L'Oreal, WSJ reports

No Diwali For TVK: Vijay Says His Heart Is Shattered, Urges TVK To Honour Karur Victims In Silence

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Gets Pissed Off With Once Favourite Amaal Mallik, Schools Singer Over Behaviour With Farrhana Bhatt

US court orders spyware company NSO to stop targeting WhatsApp, reduces damages

Revanth Reddy Warns Of Stern Action Against Officials Over Lax Implementation Of Schemes

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt
UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt
UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt
UPDATE 4-Flights resume at Dhaka airport after fire forced operations to halt
QUICK LINKS