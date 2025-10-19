UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Como (1) 2 Juventus (0) 0 Cagliari (0) 0 Bologna (1) 2 Genoa (0) 0 Parma (0) 0 Atalanta (0) 0 Lazio (0) 0 Milan v Fiorentina (18:45) Monday, October 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cremonese v Udinese (1845) Friday, October 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Milan v Pisa (1845)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)