LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK ayodhya gautam gambhir India vs Australia parineeti chopra Azerbaijan Cricket news donald trump Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Moving To UK
LIVE TV
Home > World > UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 23:26:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Oct 19 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Serie A on Sunday (start times are CET) Como (1) 2 Juventus (0) 0 Cagliari (0) 0 Bologna (1) 2 Genoa (0) 0 Parma (0) 0 Atalanta (0) 0 Lazio (0) 0 Milan v Fiorentina (18:45) Monday, October 20 fixtures (CET/GMT) Cremonese v Udinese (1845) Friday, October 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Milan v Pisa (1845)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ISRAELI MILITARY SAYS IT HAS BEGUN RE-ENFORCING GAZA CEASEFIRE FOLLOWING ITS 'VIOLATION' BY HAMAS

FACTBOX-Who are the Israeli hostages released by Hamas?

ISRAELI SECURITY OFFICIAL: AID INTO GAZA HALTED OVER HAMAS TRUCE BREACH

UPDATE 3-La Liga Standings

UPDATE 4-Thieves steal priceless jewels from Paris' Louvre in brazen daylight heist

LATEST NEWS

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

Trump approves tariff relief for US auto production, issues new truck duties

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Diwali 2025 in Haryana: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Muhurat for Gurgaon, Faridabad & More

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

‘Ridiculous Team, Disgrace, Disgusting…’: Netizens Anxious After India’s 3rd Consecutive Defeat In Women’s World Cup 2025

Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP

Arrow Electronics says that US trade curbs on its Chinese affiliates are being reversed 

Nvidia unveils first Blackwell chip wafer made with TSMC in US

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPDATE 4-Serie A Results
UPDATE 4-Serie A Results
UPDATE 4-Serie A Results
UPDATE 4-Serie A Results
QUICK LINKS