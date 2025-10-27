UPDATE 7-NFL Standings

Oct 26 (Stats Perform) – Standings from the NFL games on Sunday American Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. New England Patriots 6 2 0 213 146 .750 2. Buffalo Bills 5 2 0 207 146 .714 3. Miami Dolphins 2 6 0 174 215 .250 4. New York Jets 1 7 0 168 221 .125 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. Denver Broncos 6 2 0 207 151 .750 2. Los Angeles Chargers 5 3 0 188 173 .625 3. Kansas City Chiefs 4 3 0 186 124 .571 4. Las Vegas Raiders 2 5 0 103 180 .286 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Pittsburgh Steelers 4 2 0 150 140 .667 2. Cincinnati Bengals 3 5 0 174 253 .375 3. Baltimore Ravens 2 5 0 174 210 .286 4. Cleveland Browns 2 6 0 126 184 .250 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Indianapolis Colts 7 1 0 270 154 .875 2. Jacksonville Jaguars 4 3 0 146 155 .571 3. Houston Texans 3 4 0 153 103 .429 4. Tennessee Titans 1 7 0 110 230 .125 National Football Conference East W L T PF PA PCT 1. Philadelphia Eagles 6 2 0 208 185 .750 2. Dallas Cowboys 3 4 1 246 250 .438 3. Washington Commanders 3 4 0 180 170 .429 4. New York Giants 2 6 0 173 215 .250 West W L T PF PA PCT 1. Seattle Seahawks 5 2 0 193 136 .714 2. Los Angeles Rams 5 2 0 175 117 .714 3. San Francisco 49ers 5 3 0 160 164 .625 4. Arizona Cardinals 2 5 0 153 154 .286 North W L T PF PA PCT 1. Green Bay Packers 4 1 1 158 125 .750 2. Detroit Lions 5 2 0 215 151 .714 3. Chicago Bears 4 3 0 168 185 .571 4. Minnesota Vikings 3 4 0 155 162 .429 South W L T PF PA PCT 1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 2 0 197 178 .750 2. Carolina Panthers 4 4 0 154 192 .500 3. Atlanta Falcons 3 4 0 120 154 .429 4. New Orleans Saints 1 7 0 128 209 .125 Monday, October 27 schedules (EST/GMT) Washington Commanders at Kansas City Chiefs (0015/0015) Thursday, October 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins (0015/0015)

