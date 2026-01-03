LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

Venezuela: Screams and rising smoke were captured in viral videos after multiple explosions rocked Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The blasts came amid heightened US-Venezuela tensions, following Donald Trump’s warnings of possible ground strikes.

Viral videos show multiple explosions in Caracas amid US-Venezuela tensions; residents panic as low-flying aircraft spotted. Photos: X.
Viral videos show multiple explosions in Caracas amid US-Venezuela tensions; residents panic as low-flying aircraft spotted. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 3, 2026 14:15:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

Venezuela: Screams and rising smoke were captured in videos circulating online after multiple explosions hit Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, following recent statements by President Donald Trump warning of possible ground strikes over alleged drug trafficking.

You Might Be Interested In

Donald Trump Greenlights Military Action Against Venezuela

According to a CBS News report, President Trump authorized the U.S. military to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days before the explosions occurred. Military planners reportedly discussed executing the mission on Christmas Day; however, US airstrikes in Nigeria targeting ISIS took operational priority, delaying action against Venezuela.

Also Read: FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve Says Kash Patel, 18-Year-old Charged: How a Mass Attack Was Averted

You Might Be Interested In

Venezuela Explosions: Back-To-Back Explosions Heard, Low-Flying Aircraft Reported

The Associated Press confirmed that explosions and low-flying aircraft were observed in Caracas early Saturday morning. Social media posts showed unverified videos purportedly capturing the explosions, with rising smoke and frightened residents reacting to the blasts.

President Trump has not explicitly stated whether the military buildup aims to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power. On December 22, he told reporters it would be “smart” for Maduro to step down, adding, “It’s up to him what he wants to do.”

In mid-December, President Trump asserted that Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He further warned in a December 16 post on Truth Social:

“It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

US Strikes Against Venezuela Continue

Since early September, the US military has reportedly conducted more than 30 strikes on suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, resulting in over 110 fatalities. The first such strike, on September 2, drew controversy when the military reportedly conducted a follow-up attack after spotting two survivors. Congressional critics have called for an investigation into whether this action may constitute a war crime.

The Trump administration alleges that Venezuelan President Maduro is complicit with armed criminal gangs involved in trafficking drugs into the U.S., a claim Maduro has consistently denied.

Also Read: US Strikes Venezuela? At Least 7 Explosions Rock Caracas, Power Cut Near Military Base As Low-Flying Aircraft Spotted Amid Trump-Maduro Tensions

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumphome-hero-pos-1us newsvenezuelavenezuela newsVenezuela strikesWorld news

RELATED News

Explosions Rock Caracas: Venezuela Declares Emergency, Maduro Orders Full Mobilization; FAA Prohibits US Commercial Flights

WATCH: US Airport Drama As Passenger Loses Temper Over Southwest Delay, Threatens To ‘Slap’ Employees

US Strikes Venezuela? At Least 7 Explosions Rock Caracas, Power Cut Near Military Base As Low-Flying Aircraft Spotted Amid Trump-Maduro Tensions

Economic Crisis Hits Pakistan: Border Closures With Afghanistan Halt Trade, Perishables Rot, And Exports Stall – What’s Behind The Paralysis?

Burnt Alive, Left To Die – Hindu Businessman Khokon Das Succumbs Days After Mob Attack In Bangladesh

LATEST NEWS

Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Reliance Jio Tops Telecom Charts With 1.2 Million Additions, Extends Lead Over Airtel For Ninth Straight Month

Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here’s What IPL Auction Rules Say

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

‘Bihari Girls Ready For Marriage At Rs 25,000’: BJP Minister’s Husband’s Remark Sparks Massive Political Row

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha | WATCH

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro
US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro
US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro
US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

QUICK LINKS