US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

Venezuela: Screams and rising smoke were captured in videos circulating online after multiple explosions hit Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, in the early hours of Saturday. The incident comes amid escalating tensions between Venezuela and the United States, following recent statements by President Donald Trump warning of possible ground strikes over alleged drug trafficking.

Donald Trump Greenlights Military Action Against Venezuela

According to a CBS News report, President Trump authorized the U.S. military to conduct land strikes in Venezuela days before the explosions occurred. Military planners reportedly discussed executing the mission on Christmas Day; however, US airstrikes in Nigeria targeting ISIS took operational priority, delaying action against Venezuela.

Venezuela Explosions: Back-To-Back Explosions Heard, Low-Flying Aircraft Reported

The Associated Press confirmed that explosions and low-flying aircraft were observed in Caracas early Saturday morning. Social media posts showed unverified videos purportedly capturing the explosions, with rising smoke and frightened residents reacting to the blasts.

Footage claimed to show an attack helicopter, possibly an AH-64 "Apache" with the U.S. Army, striking an unknown location with rockets tonight in Venezuela.

President Trump has not explicitly stated whether the military buildup aims to remove Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro from power. On December 22, he told reporters it would be “smart” for Maduro to step down, adding, “It’s up to him what he wants to do.”

In mid-December, President Trump asserted that Venezuela was “completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.” He further warned in a December 16 post on Truth Social:

“It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before — Until such time as they return to the United States of America all of the Oil, Land, and other Assets that they previously stole from us.”

Explosions, smoke rising after suspected U.S. airstrikes in Venezuela's capital. No word yet from the U.S. government

US Strikes Against Venezuela Continue

Since early September, the US military has reportedly conducted more than 30 strikes on suspected drug smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific, resulting in over 110 fatalities. The first such strike, on September 2, drew controversy when the military reportedly conducted a follow-up attack after spotting two survivors. Congressional critics have called for an investigation into whether this action may constitute a war crime.

The Trump administration alleges that Venezuelan President Maduro is complicit with armed criminal gangs involved in trafficking drugs into the U.S., a claim Maduro has consistently denied.

