US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Iran US War: The United States military on Monday said that its three F-15E fighter Strike Eagle jets were shot down in a friendly fire mishap by the Kuwaiti air defenses, not by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran.

The US CENTCOM further said that all six aircrew ejected safely after the jets were shot down.

“They have been recovered and are in stable condition,” the US CENTCOM stated as it announced an investigation into the causes of the mishap.

Earlier today, videos emerged on the Internet showing multiple fighter jets belonging to the United States Air Force being hit by what appeared to be missiles. While the first jet was instantly engulfed in the flames, a second appeared to take a hit on its right engine.

(This is a developing story. Details are being updated.)