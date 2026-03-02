LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir iaea Iran US War latest world news Bombay High Court Global stock market kim jong un iran Ayatollah Arafi Dead babar azam ayatollah ali khamenei gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > World > US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Earlier today, videos emerged on the Internet showing multiple fighter jets belonging to the United States Air Force being hit by what appeared to be missiles.

US Fighter Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses (Image: X)
US Fighter Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses (Image: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 2, 2026 16:58:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Iran US War: The United States military on Monday said that its three F-15E fighter Strike Eagle jets were shot down in a friendly fire mishap by the Kuwaiti air defenses, not by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran. 

The US CENTCOM further said that all six aircrew ejected safely after the jets were shot down. 

“They have been recovered and are in stable condition,” the US CENTCOM stated as it announced an investigation into the causes of the mishap.

You Might Be Interested In

Earlier today, videos emerged on the Internet showing multiple fighter jets belonging to the United States Air Force being hit by what appeared to be missiles. While the first jet was instantly engulfed in the flames, a second appeared to take a hit on its right engine.

(This is a developing story. Details are being updated.)

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 4:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Natanz Nuclear Facility In Iran Hit By US And Israel Triggering Radiation Leak: How Dangerous Is Targeting It Amid War Time

Dubai Bounces Back As Tourists Resume Visits But Flight Concerns Linger Amid Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

Qatar’s Big Warning For Iran As Tehran Launches Fresh Attacks In Gulf Nations, Target US Embassies

Has Benjamin Netanyahu Been Assassinated? Iran’s IRGC Gives A Shocking Update On Israel’s Prime Minister’s ‘Fate’ As His Office Gets Targeted

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

LATEST NEWS

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

From iPhone 17e To New iPads: Apple All Set For First Event Of 2026—Check Device List And Schedule

India vs Afghanistan Series: IND To Play 1 Test, 3 ODIs- List Of Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Timings

‘Don’t Believe in Data’ — Gautam Gambhir Faces Backlash For His Ignorant Remark After IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Is Chidambaram S Poduval? ‘Manjummel Boys’ Director Booked For Sexual Harassment Over Inappropriate Behaviour After Allegedly Trespassing Into A Woman’s Apartment

Stock Market Today | Closing Bell: Dalal Street in Turmoil- Sensex Plunges Over 1,000, Nifty Below 24,900 Points Amid US‑Iran Tensions, Crude Surge; Intraday Recovery Offers Hope

Pakistan’s Nur Khan Air Base, Still Recovering From Operation Sindoor, Targeted in Fresh Taliban Attack As Afghanistan Launches Massive Strikes

POCSO Shock In Pune: Sexual Assault Complaint Over MacBook Quashed By Bombay High Court After Teen Calls FIR Against Uncle A ‘Misunderstanding’; Orders Him To Buy It

Israel Defence Forces Warn ‘Hezbollah Entering A Fight It Cannot Win’ As Strikes Continue Amid US-Iran War | WATCH

‘It’s Very Special!’ – Sanju Samson’s Emotional Reaction After 96 Crushes West Indies in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’
US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’
US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’
US F-15E Fighter Jets Mistakenly Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defenses; Pentagon Says ‘All Crew Safe’

QUICK LINKS