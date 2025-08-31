LIVE TV
Home > World > US Federal Surge Looms: More ICE Agents on Way to Chicago as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Confirms Expansion

US Federal Surge Looms: More ICE Agents on Way to Chicago as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Confirms Expansion

Secretary Noem announced that additional ICE resources will be deployed in Chicago amid heightened federal focus on immigration enforcement. Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker pushed back, citing falling crime and planning lawsuits. Legal and political tension mounts over federal-local control.

DHS Secretary Noem has said that ICE will ramp up federal immigration operations in Chicago, sparking pushback from local officials and legal threats. (Photo: X/@Sec_Noem)
DHS Secretary Noem has said that ICE will ramp up federal immigration operations in Chicago, sparking pushback from local officials and legal threats. (Photo: X/@Sec_Noem)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 31, 2025 23:30:04 IST

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Sunday announced that President Donald Trump’s administration is planning to increase Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in Chicago, The Associated Press reported. “We have already had ongoing operations with ICE in Chicago… but we do intend to add more resources to those operations,” Noem said while speaking on Face the Nation. The development comes as the department has formally requested logistical support from Naval Station Great Lakes, located about 35 miles north of the city.

Tensions Escalate with Local Officials

This expanded federal presence comes despite pushback from Illinois leaders. Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have both argued that crime in the city has declined and are preparing legal action to challenge the deployment, as reported by Reuters.

Meanwhile, Mayor Johnson signed an executive order barring the Chicago Police Department from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations — effectively covering patrols, traffic stops, and checkpoints among other measures.

National Guard Deployment on the Table

Noem, the report said, also suggested that deploying the National Guard to Chicago remains an option and a presidential “prerogative,” citing the administration’s deployments to Washington DC, and Los Angeles as precedents. 

According to Politico, she argued that those moves helped prevent chaos, saying, “LA wouldn’t be standing today if President Trump hadn’t taken action.”

Political Fallout and Election Concerns

Questioning the timing and motives behind the federal mobilisation. Governor Pritzker, while speaking in a live interview, warned that it could be aimed at disrupting the 2026 elections by raining on local governance, all while suggesting that a broader political strategy was at play.

Tags: ICEKristi Noemlatest US newstrump administration

US Federal Surge Looms: More ICE Agents on Way to Chicago as DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Confirms Expansion

