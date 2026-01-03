LIVE TV
How A Bus Driver Became Venezuela's President: Maduro's Net Worth Revealed As US Captures The Leader Who Controlled World's Largest Oil Reserves

How A Bus Driver Became Venezuela’s President: Maduro’s Net Worth Revealed As US Captures The Leader Who Controlled World’s Largest Oil Reserves

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores were captured by US forces overnight. Airstrikes rocked Caracas as tensions with Washington escalated. Check the net woth of the President of the country with the largest oil reserves.

US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and wife Cilia Flores after airstrikes in Caracas, Trump confirms. Photos: X.
US forces capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and wife Cilia Flores after airstrikes in Caracas, Trump confirms. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 3, 2026 18:13:13 IST

How A Bus Driver Became Venezuela’s President: Maduro’s Net Worth Revealed As US Captures The Leader Who Controlled World’s Largest Oil Reserves

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, were captured by United States forces during a “large-scale” overnight military operation, US President Donald Trump announced early Saturday.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the operation resulted in Maduro and Flores being taken into custody and flown out of Venezuela.

“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump wrote.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US Law Enforcement. Details to follow.”

Airstrikes Reported Around Caracas

According to reports, Trump ordered airstrikes on military sites around Caracas, Venezuela’s capital, as part of the operation. At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were reported in the region beginning around 2 a.m. local time, amid sharply escalating tensions between Washington and Caracas.

Maduro, 63, has ruled Venezuela for 13 years and has been charged by the United States with narco-terrorism.

Just a day before the operation, Maduro met a special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the presidential palace in Caracas. The meeting was aimed at reaffirming Venezuela’s ties with China as relations with the United States deteriorated further.

Who Is Nicolás Maduro? From Bus Driver to Venezuela’s Strongman

Born in Caracas in 1962, Nicolás Maduro emerged from a working-class background and began his career far from the corridors of power.

He started his working life as a bus driver and later became a metro union leader

His political rise accelerated as a close ally of Hugo Chávez

Served as Foreign Minister from 2006 to 2013, helping establish regional blocs such as ALBA and CELAC

Appointed Vice-President in 2012

Became interim president in 2013 following Chávez’s death

Won a narrowly contested election in 2013 and has remained in power since, amid repeated allegations of electoral fraud

Maduro’s rule has been marked by US and international sanctions, economic collapse, mass protests, and growing global isolation.

Before assuming the presidency, Maduro’s political journey in the early 2000s included key roles under Chávez as both foreign minister and vice-president.

Maduro’s Net Worth 

Public estimates of Nicolás Maduro’s personal wealth vary widely and remain controversial due to limited financial transparency.

Most widely cited assessments suggest his declared wealth is relatively modest when compared with other leaders accused of large-scale corruption.

Reported Net Worth Estimates

Celebrity Net Worth estimates show Maduro has a net worth of $2 million, based on political earnings and publicly known assets

Yahoo Finance (2025) estimated his net worth as $2 million while Reality Tea estimates it as $1 million.

Maduro’s official presidential salary is estimated at approximately $4,000 per month. While modest by global standards, the position includes extensive state-provided perks, including official residences, transportation, and security.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 6:13 PM IST
