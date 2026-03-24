US-Iran Talks In Islamabad? Trump Signals ‘Progress’ As Pakistan’s Role Raises Questions Amid The West Asia War

The attempts to defuse the situation between the United States and Iran are seen to deviate to Pakistan, and Islamabad is seen as a possible place of holding top talks as early as this week, according to Reuters. This development comes following the announcement of US President Donald Trump to suspend scheduled attacks on Iranian energy infrastructure because he claimed that he had undertaken fruitful talks with Tehran. According to Israeli authorities, preliminary discussions are also being done by having a potential sit down meeting between the senior US and Iranian leaders although the specifics are unclear.

US-Iran Talks In Islamabad?

The countries such as Pakistan, Turkey and Egypt, are also reportedly working behind the scenes, to get the dialogue between Washington and Tehran going. Reuters and Axios sources indicate that the mediation process negotiation has increased in recent days, with diplomatic contacts between key officials on both sides. An Israeli official said that there are some preparations of a potential meet in Islamabad, and even alluded that US Vice President JD Vance would lead Washington. Nevertheless, Israel is reportedly a cautious nation and it is said to be surprised by the public announcement by Trump that negotiations are already delivering results.

Pakistan’s Role Raises Questions Amid The West Asia War

In the meantime, the Pakistani leadership has intensified contact with Tehran, with the PM Shehbaz Sharif, as well as the army chief Asim Munir, conducting talks with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian over the last few weeks. Though the diplomatic activity has been rife, there is still confusion surrounding the status of any talks. Trump has maintained that talks are underway and indicated a deal may be forthcoming, and the threat to renew military action were there is no success in negotiations. However, Iran has strongly rejected any direct or indirect negotiations with the United States over the last few weeks, which highlights the vast gap between the two parties despite the mediation efforts.

Also Read: What’s Happening With US-Iran ‘Talks’? Trump Claims There’s Progress, Tehran Denies Any Negotiations, And Israeli PM Netanyahu Insists Attacks Will Continue — Everything Explained