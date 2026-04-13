US Military To Begin Blockade Of All Maritime Traffic Entering And Exiting Iranian Ports From April 13 Amid Rising Regional Tensions

The United States military has announced a sweeping maritime blockade on Iran starting April 13, marking a sharp escalation in regional tensions. The move comes under directives linked to US President Donald Trump and targets all sea traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the blockade will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will apply to vessels of all nationalities operating in Iranian coastal waters.

Blockade To Apply To All International Shipping

CENTCOM said the restriction will be enforced uniformly on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports, including those in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman. However, it clarified that vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz to and from non-Iranian destinations will not be obstructed.

The command also stated that mariners have been advised to follow official navigation alerts and maintain communication with US naval forces operating in the region.

Operational Guidelines Issued To Shipping Industry

Officials said detailed instructions will be shared with commercial operators ahead of implementation. Shipping companies have been urged to monitor official notices and remain in contact with naval communication channels while passing through the Gulf of Oman and approaches to the Strait of Hormuz.

The blockade plan follows earlier discussions within US defence circles about tightening maritime pressure after diplomatic efforts in Pakistan failed to produce any breakthrough.

Strategic Stakes Rise In Strait Of Hormuz

President Donald Trump reportedly backed the maritime pressure strategy, citing expert assessments that US naval assets in the region could enforce control over key shipping routes. The presence of aircraft carriers in the Persian Gulf has further strengthened Washington’s operational reach, according to the report.

In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong warning, stating that any hostile move would be met with force. The IRGC also claimed that Iranian forces maintain full control over the Strait of Hormuz and warned of severe consequences for any miscalculation in the waterway.

The developments have intensified concerns over global energy security, as the Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns