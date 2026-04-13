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Home > World News > Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns

Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns

US Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales are facing growing political pressure after serious allegations of sexual misconduct and ethical concerns, with lawmakers from both parties discussing possible expulsion from Congress.

Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns (Via X, Canva)
Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns (Via X, Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 13, 2026 05:31:04 IST

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Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns

US Representatives Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales are facing growing political pressure after serious allegations of sexual misconduct and ethical concerns, with lawmakers from both parties discussing possible expulsion from Congress.

According to NBC News, a House vote on their removal is being considered as calls for accountability intensify. Florida Republican Byron Donalds said he would support expelling both lawmakers, calling the allegations “despicable” and “completely unacceptable.”

Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales?

Swalwell is a Democratic congressman from California, while Gonzales is a Republican representative from Texas. Both have been active in US politics for several years and have held key roles in congressional discussions and committees.

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Donalds told NBC’s Meet the Press that if a vote is held, he would support removing both members, saying they have undermined the integrity of Congress. The comments reflect rising bipartisan concern over the seriousness of the allegations.

Allegations Against Eric Swalwell

Swalwell is facing multiple allegations from former staffers and other women, including claims of sexual assault and inappropriate behaviour. One former staffer alleged two non-consensual encounters, including an incident in New York that is reportedly under review by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Additional reports have accused him of sending unsolicited explicit material and engaging in inappropriate physical contact. A social media creator, Ally Sammarco, has also publicly supported allegations made against him.

Swalwell has denied all accusations, calling them “absolutely false” and politically motivated. Despite the controversy, he had been seen as a potential contender in California’s gubernatorial race before the allegations resurfaced.

Allegations Against Tony Gonzales

Separately, Gonzales has acknowledged an extramarital relationship with a staff member, describing it as a “lapse in judgment” and saying he takes responsibility for his actions.

Another former employee later alleged that she exchanged sexually explicit messages with the Texas lawmaker during her tenure. Gonzales has also faced scrutiny over earlier reports involving inappropriate messages sent to a staffer who later died by suicide. He has said he has reconciled with his wife and accepted responsibility for his conduct.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Threatens China With 50% Tariff if It Supplies Weapons To Iran Amid Escalating Global Trade And Middle East Conflict

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Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns

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Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns
Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns
Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns
Who Are Eric Swalwell And Tony Gonzales? US Lawmakers Face Expulsion Calls Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations And Ethical Concerns

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