Home > World > US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes

US-Pakistan Trade Agreement On the Cards? Pakistani Foreign Minister Says Yes

Pakistan's FM Ishaq Dar said a trade deal with the U.S. could be finalized soon, but the U.S. gave no timeline. Dar met U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed trade and regional tensions. The U.S. condemned India-Pakistan violence but didn’t blame Pakistan for the April 22 attack.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: July 26, 2025 20:38:50 IST

Ishaq Dar, Pakistan’s foreign minister, said that Islamabad and Washington are all set to ink a trade deal in a few days, local media reports said.

However, the US refused to give any timeline when asked about the same, reports added.

Ishaq Dar met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington.

Dar stated that Pakistan could finalize the trade agreement in just a few days, as a special group formed by the prime minister is working on it.

Will the US Agree to Ink a Trade Agreement with Pakistan?

The trade policies of the US have changed dramatically under President Donald Trump.

He has said that many countries were taking unfair advantage due to the low tariffs imposed by the US.

But many experts believe the steps by Trump are counterproductive for the US itself.

Media reports noted that Dar acknowledged the role of the US in reducing the hostilities between India and Pakistan.

After the meeting between Dar and Rubio, official statements said that both countries discussed boosting trade, including mining and minerals.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that he mediated the ceasefire between both countries.

He announced the same on his social media account on May 10, when the ceasefire was declared between India and Pakistan.

How Will This Deal Impact US’ Relations With India?

However, New Delhi has refuted these claims by Trump and said that a third country cannot interfere in the issues between India and Pakistan.

The tensions began after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 killed 26 people.

Most of the people killed were tourists and were Hindus by religion.

Pahalgam is located in the Indian state of Kashmir, which borders Pakistan.

India blamed Pakistan and responded with airstrikes codenamed Operation Sindoor on May 7.

Both India and Pakistan attacked each other with drones and missiles, media reports said.

This led to three days of fighting, with dozens killed on both sides of the border, reports said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan denied involvement in the terrorist attack and called for an independent investigation.

The U.S. condemned the violence but did not blame Pakistan.

Also Read: Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pak Army Chief Visits China To Strengthen Ties

Tags: pakistantradeus

