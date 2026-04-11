Is US Planning Another Attack On Iran? Trump Deploys More Forces To West Asia Ahead Of ‘Make-or-Break’ Key Islamabad Talks

In Islamabad, the United States is gearing up to engage in high stakes peace talks with Iran, as it is fast consolidating its military presence in West Asia. The concomitant push, diplomatic activity on the one hand and a military build-up on the other, underscores the anxiety and uncertainty of the situation. The US Vice President JD Vance is also going to visit Pakistan to head the talks, a move that indicates that Washington is ready to enter into negotiations even though they have maintained pressure.

Is US Planning Another Attack On Iran?

The US has also greatly expanded its military presence in the area according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. Fighter jets and attack aircraft are already in action and 1,500-2,000 troops of the 82nd Airborne Division are coming in the near future. There are also naval operations, with the USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group crossing the Atlantic and the USS Boxer amphibious group and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit heading in the same way across the ocean. Through these reinforcements, the overall US troop strength in the area has surpassed 50,000 troops as compared to the normal deployment of approximately 40,000 troops.

US-Iran Peace Talks In Islamabad

In the meantime, Iran has given a green light to talks by dispatching a top delegation to Islamabad, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Tehran has however indicated that they would prefer to negotiate under conditions to some preconditions, such as ceasefire in Lebanon. The Iranian authorities have created doubt on the US motives by saying that it would retaliate in case the negotiations turn out to be a mere farce or a sham.

Trump Deploys More Forces To West Asia Ahead Of ‘Make-or-Break’ Key Islamabad Talks

The stakes have been highlighted by US President Donald Trump who has stated that military action is still an option in case of diplomacy breakdown. He has alluded that warships are being readied and that the clarity of the talks may come out within a limited period of time. This two-track approach, which involves both negotiation and the military preparedness, seems to be crafted to reinforce the bargaining position of Washington and be ready to escalate the situation. As tensions are already threatening to disrupt key energy routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and already affecting world energy supplies, the result of the Islamabad talks may have far-reaching effects on the stability of the region and global economy.

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