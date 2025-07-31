Home > World > US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Thursday announced a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico following his “very successful” phone conversation with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum. Despite the talks, Trump confirmed that steep U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports, including a 25 per cent duty on autos, will remain in effect.

Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff on India, slams BRICS, and calls for trade talks amid defense and energy concerns. Photo/X.
Donald Trump imposes 25% tariff on India, slams BRICS, and calls for trade talks amid defense and energy concerns. Photo/X.

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: July 31, 2025 21:23:42 IST

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, on Thursday announced a 90-day negotiating period with Mexico following his “very successful” phone conversation with his Mexican counterpart, Claudia Sheinbaum, AP reported. Despite the talks, Trump confirmed that steep U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports, including a 25 per cent duty on autos, will remain in effect.

Trump’s Statement on Mexico’s Tariff

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said the ongoing tariffs are tied to his administration’s efforts to curb fentanyl trafficking and close the growing U.S. trade deficit with Mexico. In addition to automobiles, copper, aluminium, and steel imports from Mexico will face 50 per cent tariffs.

Trump also claimed that Mexico had agreed to end “Non-Tariff Trade Barriers,” though no details were provided. Some exemptions still apply under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade deal negotiated during Trump’s first term.

However, the US President appeared to distance himself from that agreement, which is due for renegotiation in 2026, suggesting he may no longer view it as favourable.

Previously, Trump reinstated tariffs on both Mexican and Canadian goods as part of his broader trade agenda. The U.S. trade deficit with Mexico reached $171.5 billion last year, a sharp rise from $63.3 billion in 2016, the year before Trump’s first term began.

Trump said the negotiations with Mexico would address both trade and drug enforcement concerns, particularly the cross-border flow of fentanyl, a major issue he has repeatedly spotlighted in his 2024 campaign. (AP Inputs)

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Demands Surrender of Hamas to End Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

Tags: Mexico TariffUS Imposes Tariff on Mexico

RELATED News

Chinese Crackdown in Tibet: Two Detained by Forces For Praising the Dalai Lama
Relief for Japanese: Tsunami Warnings Lifted in Japan Following 8.7-Magnitude Earthquake
US Dentist Sentenced to Life for Poisoning Wife with Protein Shakes
Donald Trump Demands Surrender of Hamas to End Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
Smart, Green, Trackless: Pakistan Launches South Asia’s First Solar-Powered Metro in Lahore

LATEST NEWS

Rs 11,169 Crore Multi-Tracking Rail Projects Approved: What This Means For Six States?
India’s First 1 MW Green Hydrogen Plant Commissioned: Will It Be A Game-Changer For Clean Energy?
Monsoon Session: 30 Hours, 6 Minutes Lost Till July 30 In Rajya Sabha, Each Minute Costs Rs 2.5 Lakh
Over 50% MSMEs Report Sales Growth in Q1FY26: Why Are Exporters Struggling? SIDBI Survey Insights
Uma Bharti Breaks Down After NIA Court Acquits All Accused In Malegaon Case, Demands Punishment For Those Who Labelled ‘Saffron terror’
Women’s Cricket World Cup: Alyssa Healy Predicts England, India As Australia’s Biggest Challenges
TTD Warns Devotees Against Making Reels in Tirumala
PM Modi To Visit Varanasi On Aug 2 To Inaugurate Development Projects Rs 2,200 crore
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
Max Verstappen Quashes Rumors, Officially Confirms Stay With Red Bull Until 2026
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place
US Prez Announces 90-Day Trade Talks With Mexico as 25% Tariffs Remain in Place

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?