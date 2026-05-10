US Revokes Citizenship Of 12 People, Including An Indian Man, For Fraud

The United States has started legal action to cancel the citizenship of 12 naturalised citizens, including an Indian man, according to the US Department of Justice.

One of them, 62-year-old Debashis Ghosh, is accused of helping cheat investors out of USD 2.5 million that was meant to build an aircraft maintenance facility.

“Before Debashis Ghosh naturalised, he conspired to defraud investors of $2.5 million intended for the construction of an aircraft maintenance facility. After naturalising, Ghosh, a native of India, continued the fraudulent scheme, misrepresenting the location and safekeeping of the investor funding. But in his 2012 naturalisation application and interview, Ghosh claimed that he had never committed a crime or offence for which he had not arrested,” as per the statement.



“The denaturalisation complaint against Ghosh alleges that he is subject to denaturalisation because during the period in which he was statutorily required to demonstrate good moral character, he committed a crime involving moral turpitude, committed unlawful acts that adversely reflected on his moral character, and falsely testified about his crime. Additionally, Ghosh willfully misrepresented the material fact of his crime during his naturalisation proceedings,” the statement read.



Under the Immigration and Nationality Act of the US Constitution, a naturalised US citizen’s citizenship may be revoked, and a certificate of naturalisation cancelled, if the naturalisation was illegally procured or procured by concealment of a material fact or by willful misrepresentation.



“Individuals implicated in committing fraud, heinous crimes such as sexual abuse, or expressing support for terrorism should never have been naturalised as United States citizens,” the statement quoted Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.



Blanche added, “The Trump administration is taking action to correct these egregious violations of our immigration system. Those who intentionally concealed their criminal histories or misrepresented themselves during the naturalisation process will face the fullest extent of the law.” (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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