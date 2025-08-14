LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

Rubio said in a statement, 'On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14'

US wishes Pakistan on Independence Day (Image source: Reuetrs)
US wishes Pakistan on Independence Day (Image source: Reuetrs)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 14, 2025 08:57:13 IST

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day on Thursday. He stated that the United States “deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade.”

Rubio said in a statement, “On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14.”

US also valued Pakistan’s cooperation and stated, “The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis.”

Growing ties between US and Pakistan

The United States  recently declared the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) a terrorist organisation. According to an August 11 press statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US State Department also designated the BLA and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as foreign terrorist organisations.

Majeed Brigade was also put under “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group.

Meanwhile, this comes after recent visits by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the United States. Notably, relations between Washington and Islamabad have grown in recent weeks.

Recently, both the nations also held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to fighting militancy.

ALSO READ: U.S. State Dept. Highlights Strong Ties With Pakistan, India Despite Nuclear Threat

Tags: marco rubiopakistan

RELATED News

Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory

LATEST NEWS

60-Year Old Man’s AI Diet Backfires, Leads To Rare 19th-Century Diagnosis
HDFC Bank, Infosys and Pidilite Shine as High-Volume Stocks Drive Indian Markets
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Sabrina Carpenter’s Dream Comes True As She Becomes The Only Feature On Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’
US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?