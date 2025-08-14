US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Wishes Pakistan On Independence Day: ‘On Behalf Of United States…’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Pakistan on its Independence Day on Thursday. He stated that the United States “deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade.”

Rubio said in a statement, “On behalf of the United States, I extend our warm congratulations to the people of Pakistan as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 14.”

US also valued Pakistan’s cooperation and stated, “The United States deeply appreciates Pakistan’s engagement on counterterrorism and trade. We look forward to exploring new areas of economic cooperation, including critical minerals and hydrocarbons, and fostering dynamic business partnerships which will promote a prosperous future for Americans and Pakistanis.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulates Pakistan on its Independence Day pic.twitter.com/z3BCn60eQ0 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

Growing ties between US and Pakistan

The United States recently declared the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) a terrorist organisation. According to an August 11 press statement by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the US State Department also designated the BLA and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, as foreign terrorist organisations.

Majeed Brigade was also put under “Specially Designated Global Terrorist” group.

Meanwhile, this comes after recent visits by Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the United States. Notably, relations between Washington and Islamabad have grown in recent weeks.

Recently, both the nations also held a counterterrorism dialogue in Islamabad, where both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to fighting militancy.

ALSO READ: U.S. State Dept. Highlights Strong Ties With Pakistan, India Despite Nuclear Threat