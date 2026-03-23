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Home > World News > US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

Fears are rising that the US may launch a more powerful strike on Iran as Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum expires. Iran has warned of severe retaliation, raising the risk of a wider regional war and global energy disruption.

(Photo: X/AI Generated Image)
(Photo: X/AI Generated Image)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 23, 2026 14:25:47 IST

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US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz

With the strains between the United States and Iran escalating, there is a growing concern of a bigger American attack after the lapse of a 48-hour ultimatum presented by Donald Trump. The notice insisted that Iran should reopen the Strait of Hormuz which is a key strategic port or it would be targeted by possible attacks on its power infrastructure. When the time elapsed Trump explained his position as peace through strength, indicating that additional military action is still on the cards despite his characterizing the warning as being relatively mild. 

US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon?

However, Iran has been retaliating by being defiant, repeating that it would take the situation to another level in case its energy infrastructure is attacked. Authorities in Tehran have threatened that any assault on power plants would lead to a counter attack not only on US interests but also on the infrastructure within the region associated with American allies. The confrontation has greatly contributed to the increase in apprehension of a larger regional conflict particularly with the recent war which is currently in its fourth week still witnessing missile attacks, air bombings and emerging deaths among various nations in the Middle East. 

Will US Use Nuclear Bomb To Strike Iran Today?

The Strait of Hormuz continues to be the centre of the crisis considering its importance in oil transportation in the world. Iran has already warned of closing the route altogether, which would have a drastic effect on the world’s energy sources and would result in astronomically high oil prices. Analysts fear that in case the US goes on with a bigger strike, the international markets and the stability of the region would be affected by the domino effect. The situation is still not stable, and the threat of deterioration is constantly increasing, as both sides are not ready to yield. 

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US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz
US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz
US To Strike Iran Today With More Dangerous Weapon? Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum Expires As Tensions Hit Boiling Point Over Strait Of Hormuz
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