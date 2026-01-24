LIVE TV
Home > World > Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, 'Path To Take Them Off…'

Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

The United States has signalled possible relief for India from steep Trump-era tariffs linked to Russian oil purchases. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington may now consider rolling back the additional 25% penalty imposed on India.

US hints tariff relief for India as Scott Bessent says Trump-era penalties over Russian oil purchases may soon be rolled back. Photo: X.
US hints tariff relief for India as Scott Bessent says Trump-era penalties over Russian oil purchases may soon be rolled back. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 24, 2026 12:36:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has hinted that India could soon see relief from additional tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. Speaking at the Davos 2026 conference in Switzerland this week, Bessent suggested that Washington may reconsider the extra 25% tariff imposed on India for its purchase of Russian oil, a penalty introduced as part of broader US measures targeting countries trading with Moscow amid the Ukraine war.

50% Tariffs On India: ‘There Is a Path to Take Them Off’, Says Scott Bessent

India currently faces a cumulative 50% tariff from the Trump administration, 25% as part of general trade measures and an additional 25% linked specifically to its Russian oil imports.

Addressing an audience at the USA House during the Davos summit, Bessent said the tariff policy had already delivered the intended outcome.

“We put 25% tariffs on India for buying Russian oil, and the Indian purchases by their refineries… have collapsed,” Bessent said.

Calling the move a success, he added, “that is a success. The 25% Russian oil tariffs are still on. I would imagine there is a path to take them off now. So that’s a check and a huge success.”

His remarks suggest that the Trump administration may now be open to easing the additional penalties, given what it views as India’s compliance.

Scott Bessent’s Claims of India Halting Russian Oil Imports

Bessent’s Davos comments echo statements he made earlier this week during an interview with Fox Business, where he claimed India had effectively stopped buying Russian oil following the tariff hike.

“India started buying Russian oil after the (Ukraine) conflict began, but President Trump put a 25% tariff on them and India has geared down and has stopped buying Russian oil,” Bessent said.

However, India has never officially confirmed such a move.

 Lindsey Graham’s 500% Tariff Proposal Against India, China

During the same Fox Business interview, Bessent also addressed a controversial bill introduced by US Senator Lindsey Graham, which proposes imposing a massive 500% tariff on secondary purchases and the resale of Russian oil.

“We will see whether that passes,” Bessent said.

“We don’t believe that President Trump needs that authority, that he can do it under IEEPA, but that the Senate wants to give him that authority.”

The comments underline ongoing divisions in Washington over how aggressively to escalate economic pressure on Russia and its trading partners.

Donald Trump Signals ‘Good Deal’ With India

Bessent’s remarks come shortly after President Donald Trump himself indicated that a favourable agreement between India and the United States could be imminent.

Speaking to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Davos 2026, Trump said a “good deal” with India was expected, while once again praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Despite persistent speculation about strained ties due to steep US tariffs, Trump has continued to refer to Modi as a “good friend.”

Has India Cut Oil Imports From Russia?

While the latest comments from Washington raise hopes of tariff relief for India, they have also reignited questions about the actual status of India’s energy trade with Russia.

Bessent is not the first senior US official to claim that New Delhi has scaled back its Russian oil imports. Trump himself made a similar assertion in November, stating that India had “largely stopped” purchasing Russian oil.

“They (trade talks with India) are going good, he stopped buying oil from Russia largely. He (PM Modi) is a friend of mine, and we speak and he wants me to go there. We will figure that out, I will go…,” Trump had said.

India Pushes Back on US Claims

Despite repeated assertions from US leaders, India has consistently refrained from confirming any such shift in policy.

In October 2025, after Trump claimed that Prime Minister Modi had “assured” him India would halt oil trade with Russia, New Delhi publicly dismissed the statement, saying no such conversation had taken place.

The Indian government has maintained silence on whether Russian oil imports have been reduced or stopped.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 12:36 PM IST
Is US About To Roll Back 25% Tariffs On India? US Drops Big Hint At Davos, ‘Path To Take Them Off…’

QUICK LINKS