Home > World > "Usha, You Are In Trouble": Erika Kirk, JD Vance's 'Emotional' Hug Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

“Usha, You Are In Trouble”: Erika Kirk, JD Vance’s ‘Emotional’ Hug Sparks Meme Fest On Social Media

A recent video of Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk hugging during an event at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi has taken social media by storm. The video quickly went viral, inspiring a flood of memes, reactions, and witty commentary across platforms. Netizens quickly took to X, noticing the hug between them gave an “impression of intimacy”, with Erika placing her hands on Vance’s head.

JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk hug moment. (Representative Image-X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 31, 2025 16:03:43 IST

A recent video of Vice President JD Vance and Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk hugging during an event at Ole Miss on the campus of the University of Mississippi has taken social media by storm. The video quickly went viral, inspiring a flood of memes, reactions, and witty commentary across platforms. 

Erika was seen wearing a white T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Freedom” paried with black leather pants, while Vice President Vance was dressed in a blue suit and was seen exchanging a close hug. Netizens quickly took to X, noticing the hug between them gave an “impression of intimacy”, with Erika placing her hands on Vance’s head. 

One user commented, “Is Erika Kirk and JD Vance’s geeting appropriate?” Another one commented, “Are Erika Kirk and JD Vance having an affair?”

A third user posted, “Ursha, you’re in trouble, girl. 

Looks like hubby has moved on from couches.”



What did Erika Kirk Say?

Erika Kirk spoke about her late husband, Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and co-founder of Turning Point USA, who was tragically killed during an event at a college in Utah. 

“They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God’s love,” she said, adding, “They should all know this. If you thought my husband’s mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world.”

What did JD Vance Say that Sparked Backlash?

“Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church. As I’ve told her, and as I’ve said publicly- do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way,” JD Vance said at the event. The comment quickly drew an expected backlash on the internet, with many accusing JD Vance of making remarks that went against the principle of religious freedom.

JD Vance-Usha’s Marriage Rumors 

Social media users speculate that the U.S. Vice President might marry Krk before the 2028 Presidential elections, suggesting that the nation might not be ready to accept a “Hindu First Lady.” 

