Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

An Utah judge ruled on Monday that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature must redraw its congressional map after finding that lawmakers ignored voter-approved safeguards against partisan gerrymandering, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The current map, which was drawn back in 2021, splits Salt Lake County — the state’s population center and a Democratic stronghold — into four districts, each electing Republicans by wide margins. However, District Court Judge Dianna Gibson declared the map unlawful because lawmakers reportedly weakened and disregarded an independent redistricting commission created by voters.

“The nature of the violation lies in the Legislature’s refusal to respect the people’s exercise of their constitutional lawmaking power and to honour the people’s right to reform their government,” Gibson said, per AP.

Lawmakers, the report said, are now facing a September 24 deadline to submit new maps ahead of candidate filings for the 2026 US midterm elections in early January. Voting rights groups involved in the lawsuit can also submit alternate proposals to the court. However, appeals from Republicans could delay the process until 2028.

Stakes High in Redistricting Battle

Analysts say the ruling could potentially shake up Utah’s political landscape, long considered a Republican haven. Across the US, Democrats need to score three seats in the House to take control. President Donald Trump has urged GOP-led states to redraw maps to gain more seats, with Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, and Missouri all making moves to favour Republicans. Meanwhile, California is one Democrat-led state which has been actively striving to counter GOP redistricting efforts.

While the US Supreme Court is unlikely to intervene, the Utah Supreme Court previously sent the case back to Gibson. In 2019, the high court had ruled that partisan gerrymandering claims fall under state, and not federal jurisdiction, the report said.

Voting Rights Advocates Celebrate

Calling Monday’s ruling a “watershed moment” for Utah voters, David Reymann, attorney for voting rights groups challenging the map, told the news agency, “The Legislature in this state is not king.”

Democratic leaders also praised the decision as a win for democracy.

In contrast, Republican Governor Spencer Cox expressed disagreement but respect for the judiciary, while Utah GOP Chairman Robert Axson dismissed the ruling as “judicial activism.” Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz reportedly said they were “disappointed” and were reviewing next steps.

Voters Vs Lawmakers

In 2018, Utah voters narrowly approved an independent redistricting commission to prevent partisan maps. Lawmakers repealed it in 2020, replacing the commission with an advisory board that they could ignore. In 2021, they discarded the commission’s map and drew their own.

Voting rights groups subsequently filed a lawsuit arguing the Legislature’s map favoured Republicans and violated voter rights. The Utah Supreme Court then ruled that lawmakers cannot overturn voter-approved initiatives without compelling reason, sending the case back to the lower court for the redraw ruling.

