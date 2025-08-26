LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > World > Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

An Utah judge ruled that the GOP-controlled legislature must redraw congressional districts for 2026 after overruling a voter-approved commission. The map split Democratic Salt Lake County to favour Republicans. Voting rights groups hailed the decision, while GOP leaders criticised it and are considering appeals.

Utah judge ordered GOP-led legislature to redraw congressional map for 2026 elections after ruling lawmakers ignored voter-approved anti-gerrymandering rules. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)
Utah judge ordered GOP-led legislature to redraw congressional map for 2026 elections after ruling lawmakers ignored voter-approved anti-gerrymandering rules. (Photo: Canva image used for representation only)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 26, 2025 17:38:14 IST

An Utah judge ruled on Monday that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature must redraw its congressional map after finding that lawmakers ignored voter-approved safeguards against partisan gerrymandering, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The current map, which was drawn back in 2021, splits Salt Lake County — the state’s population center and a Democratic stronghold — into four districts, each electing Republicans by wide margins. However, District Court Judge Dianna Gibson declared the map unlawful because lawmakers reportedly weakened and disregarded an independent redistricting commission created by voters.

“The nature of the violation lies in the Legislature’s refusal to respect the people’s exercise of their constitutional lawmaking power and to honour the people’s right to reform their government,” Gibson said, per AP.

Lawmakers, the report said, are now facing a September 24 deadline to submit new maps ahead of candidate filings for the 2026 US midterm elections in early January. Voting rights groups involved in the lawsuit can also submit alternate proposals to the court. However, appeals from Republicans could delay the process until 2028.

Stakes High in Redistricting Battle

Analysts say the ruling could potentially shake up Utah’s political landscape, long considered a Republican haven. Across the US, Democrats need to score three seats in the House to take control. President Donald Trump has urged GOP-led states to redraw maps to gain more seats, with Texas, Ohio, Indiana, Florida, and Missouri all making moves to favour Republicans. Meanwhile, California is one Democrat-led state which has been actively striving to counter GOP redistricting efforts.

While the US Supreme Court is unlikely to intervene, the Utah Supreme Court previously sent the case back to Gibson. In 2019, the high court had ruled that partisan gerrymandering claims fall under state, and not federal jurisdiction, the report said.

Voting Rights Advocates Celebrate

Calling Monday’s ruling a “watershed moment” for Utah voters, David Reymann, attorney for voting rights groups challenging the map, told the news agency, “The Legislature in this state is not king.”

Democratic leaders also praised the decision as a win for democracy.

In contrast, Republican Governor Spencer Cox expressed disagreement but respect for the judiciary, while Utah GOP Chairman Robert Axson dismissed the ruling as “judicial activism.” Senate President Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz reportedly said they were “disappointed” and were reviewing next steps.

Voters Vs Lawmakers

In 2018, Utah voters narrowly approved an independent redistricting commission to prevent partisan maps. Lawmakers repealed it in 2020, replacing the commission with an advisory board that they could ignore. In 2021, they discarded the commission’s map and drew their own.

Voting rights groups subsequently filed a lawsuit arguing the Legislature’s map favoured Republicans and violated voter rights. The Utah Supreme Court then ruled that lawmakers cannot overturn voter-approved initiatives without compelling reason, sending the case back to the lower court for the redraw ruling.

ALSO READ: Why Donald Trump Wants ‘Department of War’ Back? Know Real Reason

Tags: home-hero-pos-2latest US news

RELATED News

Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

LATEST NEWS

Lockie Ferguson Recalls MS Dhoni’s Shocking Leave In 2019 World Cup Semi-Final: ‘The Plan Almost Worked’
When Taylor Swift Hoped For Marriage And Travis Kelce Eyed Another NFL Season – Before Their Fairytale Engagement
Surjewala, Manoj Jha target BJP, EC over vote theft
Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections
Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections
Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections
Utah Judge Orders Redrawing of Congressional Map Ahead of 2026 Elections

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?