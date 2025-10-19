Watch: Indian Man’s Bizarre Act With Gun-Shaped Lighter In Bangkok Leads To Arrest, Video Goes Viral

LIVE TV
Video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Thadani dancing in the middle of the road and shouting at pedestrians. He was seen pointing what appeared to be a gun at people.

Indian man arrested in Bangkok after waving pistol-shaped lighter (Screengrab: X/@__Amoxicillin_)
Indian man arrested in Bangkok after waving pistol-shaped lighter (Screengrab: X/@__Amoxicillin_)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 11:24:01 IST

An Indian man was arrested in Bangkok’s Siam Square after he was seen waving a pistol-shaped lighter and threatening people, causing panic among bystanders. The incident took place around 4 pm on Monday in front of the Novotel hotel, one of the busiest spots in the city.

According to a report by the Bangkok Post, the man was identified as 41-year-old Sahil Ram Thadani. Video of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, showed Thadani dancing in the middle of the road and shouting at pedestrians. He was seen pointing what appeared to be a gun at people.

In the later part of the clip, Thadani can be seen sitting on the ground as hotel security guards try to detain him. Despite repeated requests to cooperate, he refused to move and had to be dragged away. At one point, he began crying and asked for the police to be called before finally apologising for his behaviour.

Police and security guards responded swiftly, surrounding Thadani to prevent any harm. However, officers said he continued to act aggressively and even threatened them during the arrest. He was eventually subdued and taken to the Pathum Wan police station for questioning.

Authorities later confirmed that the object he was waving was not a real gun but a lighter made to look like one. Thadani has been charged with threatening behaviour and causing a public disturbance. Police believe his erratic actions were likely caused by hallucinations after consuming cannabis.

Thai police are currently verifying how long he has been living in the country and whether he has any previous record of similar behaviour.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 11:24 AM IST
