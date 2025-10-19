Donald Trump Shares Shocking AI Video, POTUS Seen Piloting A Jet & Dumping Poop On ‘No Kings’ Protesters

President Donald Trump’s communications team released an AI-generated video on Friday showing the president wearing a crown while piloting a military jet over American cities, including his hometown of New York City, and dumping feces onto “No Kings” protesters.

The video appeared just ahead of a wave of protests scheduled across the United States and abroad on Saturday, where more than 2,600 protests drew millions of participants expressing disapproval of Trump’s increasingly authoritarian governance.

Social Medi Reacts To Donald Trump’s Poop Video

Some social media users interpreted the video as a blunt expression of Trump’s attitude toward Americans who oppose him.

“Donald Trump literally posts an AI video of himself defecating on Americans, and Republicans will say, ‘That’s just Trump being Trump.’ And the media will just shrug,” wrote one X user in response to the video.

Trump posts AI video showing him literally dumping shit on America pic.twitter.com/qZ2ZC6s8EW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 19, 2025

“Tells you everything you need to know about what he thinks about the people of America who are, in fact, America,” another commented. “America is not just the land, it is the people, and Trump just loves to s— on us.”

“Him taking a dump on the country is the most honest thing he’s ever posted,” added a third.

Donald Trump’s Ongoing Use of AI in Social Media Posts

Trump and his social media team, including White House Communications Director Stephen Cheung, have frequently used AI-generated images and videos on the president’s accounts. Previous posts have depicted Trump as a superhero, an ultra-muscular soldier, and even as the Pope.

In February, he posted an AI-generated video showing the Gaza Strip transformed into a tropical, Dubai-style paradise, with a topless Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump drinking cocktails on sun loungers.

No Kings Protest: Nationwide Protests Spread Across Red and Blue States

Saturday’s protests marked the third consecutive day of mass mobilizations since Trump retook office in January, occurring amid an extended government shutdown. Demonstrations were held not only in Democratic-led cities such as San Francisco, Chicago, and Portland, cities Trump has threatened to intervene in militarily despite refusals from local leaders, —but also in smaller towns and traditionally Republican strongholds.

In Birmingham, Alabama, a city with historical significance from the Civil Rights Movement, more than 1,500 protesters gathered.

“It just feels like we’re living in an America that I don’t recognize,” said Jessica Yother, a mother of four, speaking to The Associated Press. “It was so encouraging. I walked in and thought, ‘Here are my people.’”

