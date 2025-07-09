Watch: PM Modi Honoured With Namibia’s Highest Civilian Award – Order Of The Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been awarded the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, the highest civilian award of Namibia.

The award was presented to Modi by Namibian President Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah during a formal ceremony that was very significant to India–Namibia diplomatic relations. Notably, that is the twenty seventh international honour conferred on PM Modi, and the fourth award acquired at some stage in his ongoing foreign excursion.

#WATCH | Windhoek: PM Narendra Modi conferred with the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, the highest civilian award of Namibia. President of Namibia, Dr Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah presented the award to him.







Speaking at the event in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Modi defined the honour as deeply significant. “This award isn’t always only a personal recognition, however a reflection of the warm temperature and recognition among the people of India and Namibia,” he stated.

He in addition meditated at the plant that stimulated the award’s call: “The Welwitschia isn’t a not unusual plant. It has witnessed the passage of time like an elder of the family. It embodies braveness, battle, and tradition, the very spirit of the Namibian humans.”

#WATCH | Windhoek, Namibia: PM Narendra Modi says, "…It is a matter of great pride and honour for me to be honoured with the Welwitschia Mirabilis. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the President, the Government of Namibia and the people of Namibia. I humbly accept this…







Modi also highlighted the lengthy-standing bond among India and Namibia, stating that their friendship has become rooted now not in politics, but in shared struggles and mutual agreement. “India stood by using Namibia at some point of its freedom warfare. And even today, our friendship is powerful as it is forged through cooperation and harmony in hard instances,” he stated.

Looking beforehand, Modi spoke about building more potent monetary ties specially inside the diamond zone. “Namibia is among the international’s biggest diamond producers, while India, particularly my domestic nation Gujarat leads in diamond sprucing. I’m assured our partnership will shine as brightly as those gemstones,” he added with optimism.

PM Modi received grand ceremonial welcome in Namibia







The honour additionally comes amid growing collaboration between the two international locations in various sectors, including energy, natural world conservation, alternate, and ability-building tasks. As the global panorama shifts, India and Namibia appear to be aligned in their strategic dreams.

This visit marks a historic second most effective the 1/3 time an Indian Prime Minister has visited Namibia, and the first ever for Modi. He landed in Windhoek on Wednesday morning (neighborhood time), welcomed with conventional greetings and reputable ceremonies.

The reputation bestowed upon him serves as a symbolic milestone inside the evolving relationship among India and Namibia, one built on shared beliefs, mutual recognition, and a forward-looking vision of partnership.

