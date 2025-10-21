LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: White House East Wing Demolition Begins For Trump's $250 Million Ballroom Project

Watch: White House East Wing Demolition Begins For Trump's $250 Million Ballroom Project

Demolition has begun on the White House East Wing to make way for President Donald Trump’s $250 million ballroom project a 90,000 sq ft event space funded by private donors. The move has sparked both admiration and outrage over altering the historic site.

Demolition has begun on the White House East Wing. (Photo: X/Nikki Schwab)
Demolition has begun on the White House East Wing. (Photo: X/Nikki Schwab)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 21, 2025 03:09:54 IST

Watch: White House East Wing Demolition Begins For Trump's $250 Million Ballroom Project

Demolition work has begun on the East Wing of the White House to make way for US President Donald Trump’s proposed $250 million ballroom, marking one of the most extensive renovations to the presidential residence in more than a century.

A video shared on X by Daily Mail reporter Nikki Schwab shows heavy machinery and construction crews actively tearing down sections of the East Wing. The Washington Post first published photos confirming that demolition is underway, citing eyewitnesses who verified visible structural dismantling on site.

Trump’s $250 Million ‘Top of the Line’ Ballroom

The new 90,000-square-foot event space is expected to seat between 650 and 1,000 guests and feature bulletproof glass along with top-tier security systems. President Trump has described the venue as “the most beautiful ballroom in the country,” saying it will be capable of hosting major state events including presidential inaugurations and diplomatic receptions.



According to the White House, the project will be entirely privately funded by Trump and unnamed donors, with no government funds being used.

‘It Just Started Today’ Trump Confirms Construction

During an East Room event hosting the LSU and LSU Shreveport national championship baseball teams, Trump confirmed that construction had officially begun in mid-October.

“It just started today, so that’s good luck,” he said, noting that a knockout panel behind the East Room will eventually connect to the new ballroom.

Criticism Over East Wing Demolition

The demolition of part of the East Wing has sparked public backlash and political criticism, with several figures calling the move an “utter desecration” of a historic landmark. Photos published by The Washington Post and The New York Post show parts of the East Wing exterior stripped away as crews continue work on the site.

A Vision Presidents ‘Wanted for 150 Years’

Trump has repeatedly said that past presidents had wanted a White House ballroom but never followed through.

“There’s never been a president that was good at ballrooms,” he joked. “I’m really good.”

He also emphasised that the addition “pays total respect to the existing building,” calling the White House “my favourite place.”

Private Donors and Tech Leaders Attend Project Dinner

Last week, President Trump reportedly hosted a private dinner in the East Room for major donors supporting the project. Guests included executives from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Google, Palantir, and Lockheed Martin, as well as Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and the Winklevoss twins.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Meets Australian PM Anthony Albanese At White House, Signs Rare Earths Deal To Challenge China’s Global Supply

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 3:09 AM IST
