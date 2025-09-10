LIVE TV
Home > World > 'We Are The Fire..': Nepal Head Boy's Speech Goes Viral Amid Nepal Violent Protests

Amid violent protests in Nepal, a viral speech by schoolboy Abiskar Raut urges youth to rise against corruption and unemployment. His passionate words, now echoing nationwide, inspire Gen Z to demand change and a new future for the nation.

Nepal head boy’s speech goes viral (Photo: X/@RT_India_news, ANI)
Nepal head boy’s speech goes viral (Photo: X/@RT_India_news, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 10, 2025 11:54:28 IST

During the prevailing political unrest in Nepal, an antiquated school boy speech has become a viral sensation, touching the hearts of thousands of young protesters nationwide. The clip of Abiskar Raut, Head Boy, Holy Bell English Secondary School, came alive at a time when Nepalese streets are experiencing unprecedented protests spearheaded by Gen Z.

At the school’s annual function, in his forcefully delivered speech, Raut urged the youngsters to stand up against political games, unemployment, and corruption. “We are chained by the process of unemployment, engulfed by the egoistic games of political parties. Corruption has crept on a web that is snuffing out the spark of our futures,” he asserted. 



When he challenged young Nepalese to think of themselves as revolutionaries, he stated, “If you don’t speak up, who will? We are the fire that will burn up the darkness. We are the storm that will get rid of injustice.” His statements, which were fevered and urgent, have now taken the form of a rallying cry of thousands of people pushing for change.

The timing of this revival of the speech is not insignificant. Nepal has experienced two days of violent protest that has seen crowds of people storm in parliament, ministers in hiding and streets turned into war zones. The protests sparked talking about government corruption, but truly as tensions mounted over the government’s proposed ban on 26 social media apps, tensions boiled over among digitally engaged Gen Z citizens. Protesting crowds forced former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former President Ram Chandra Poudel out of power, forcing the government to lift the app ban after an emergency cabinet meeting.

Although the government promised relief, inquiries, and free treatment for the wounded, protests only indicate a growing disillusionment among the young people. Raut’s viral speech has become the popular symbol of disillusionment, an echo of a generation clamoring for accountability, justice, and a new Nepal.

What Is Happening in Nepal? Gen Z Protests Turn Deadly, PM KP Sharma Oli Resigns, Residences Of PM and President Set On Fire | Nepal News

