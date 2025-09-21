"We want it back soon": Trump resolute on reclaiming Bagram Air Base from Afghanistan

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 07:31:07 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 21 (ANI): US President Donald Trump is determined to reclaim control of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan as he cautioned the Taliban government again.

“We’re talking now to Afghanistan, and we want it back, and we want it back soon. If they don’t do it, you’re going to find out what I’m going to do,” Donald Trump said when asked about the possibility of US boots on Afghanistan soil.

Earlier in the day, Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned Afghanistan that “bad things are going to happen” if they did not comply with his demand.

“If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN!!!” Trump warned in a post on Truth Social.”

Bagram Air Base is currently under the control of the Taliban government after the US troops withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Additionally, Trump also made brief remarks on other foreign policy matters, including the upcoming participation in the UN General Assembly and recent Russian incursions in Estonia.

Trump said that he will meet more than 20 leaders during his time in New York.

The High-Level meeting of the UNGA will commence on Monday, September 22 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

Speaking about the Russian incursion in Estonia, Trump said, “I haven’t been briefed about it.”

NATO, on Friday, intercepted three Russian jets over Estonia’s airspace, with Europe on heightened alert following a string of Russian airspace violations across eastern countries.

Russia also launched a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine, including strikes near the western border with Poland, CNN reported.

“Due to the activity of the Russian Federation’s long-range aviation, which is carrying out strikes on the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation has begun operating in our airspace,” the Polish military said in a post on X. It added, “Duty fighter pairs have been scrambled, and ground-based air defence systems as well as radiolocation reconnaissance have reached a state of maximum readiness.” (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: afghanistanbagram-air-base-in-afghanistandonald trumpEstoniaun-general-assemblyus

