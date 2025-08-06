LIVE TV
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 6, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1509 Here!

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 6, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1509 Here!

Wordle #1509 answer for August 6, 2025, is GROAN. Hints: no repeated letters, two vowels, starts with G, it is a verb, related to a kind of exoression. Wordle remains popular with millions for its daily challenge and global shared experience.

Wordle Answer for August 6, 2025
Wordle Answer for August 6, 2025

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 6, 2025 02:17:00 IST

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction, it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone, hints and the solution for puzzle #1509 (August 6, 2025) are provided below.

Hints for Wordle #1509 

  • Starting Letter: The letter “G” is the first one in the word.
  • Vowel Count: It has a total of two vowels in its composition (A, E, I, O, U).
  • No Repeated Letters: It is unique with each letter present in the word.
  • Word Type: Primarily a verb and can also act as a noun in certain contexts.
  • Clue-in-Context: It is a sound that is made when in pain or exasperation or disapproval. 

Tips and Strategies

Use words heavily laden with vowels, like GRIND, LOUSE, or AUDIO, in an attempt to determine as quickly as possible which two vowels almost certainly are in the answer while also containing common consonants: G, R, and N. After your first guess, use the color feedback to refine your choices.

For example, if some letters have yellow tiles, reposition them in your next guess. The puzzle has no repeated letters here, so avoid words with repeated letters. If you get stuck, don’t stop thinking of a verb starting with “G” related to vocal expressions. 

Spoiler Alert!

Wordle #1509 on August 6, 2025, was GROAN. It corresponds to all hints: it begins with G, has two vowels (O & A), has no repeating letters, and is a verb (or noun) meaning a deep sound of pain or frustration.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

]Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

What Are The Wordle Hints For August 6, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1509 Here!

