What Are The Wordle Hints For August 5, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1508 Here!

Wordle isn’t just another online distraction—it’s a legitimate brain teaser, courtesy of The New York Times. Each morning, a fresh five-letter puzzle lands in front of you. The challenge? Solve it before you use up your six attempts.

If you’re determined to maintain your winning streak, you don’t have to go it alone—hints and the solution for puzzle #1508 (August 5, 2025) are provided below. Without further ado, let’s get into the spoiler-free hints, some clever strategies, and the final answer!

Hints for Solving Wordle #1508

Starting Letter: The word begins with S.

The word begins with S. Vowel Count: There is only one vowel; locate it early.

There is only one vowel; locate it early. No Repeated Letters: All letters are used just once, so less confusion while guessing.

All letters are used just once, so less confusion while guessing. Word Type: This is a noun of a bird in folklore regarding delivery of babies.

This is a noun of a bird in folklore regarding delivery of babies. Letter Frequency: Four out of five letters count among the top eight used in English

Tricks for Wordle Wins

Start with a vowel-heavy word like SALTY or SPOON to find the offending vowel quickly, then try TRUST for some common consonants. Pay ultimate attention to the color feedback: green is oh-so-good, yellow means “hey I’m in there but not where I should be”, and gray says bye-bye. Put your guards down when it comes to obscure words; Wordle loves to get you for a six! Stuck? Think of a five-letter noun that starts with “S” and relates to folklore.

The Answer

Stuck? On August 5, 2025, the Wordle #1508 answer will be STORK. Keep your streak alive.

Why Do People Still Play Wordle?

Even after nearly 1,500 daily puzzles and four years since its explosive debut, Wordle continues to be a daily ritual for millions. What began as a way to pass the time during the pandemic has turned into a lasting staple for anyone who enjoys wordplay and a bit of daily brain exercise.

Wordle’s become something of a daily ritual for a lot of folks. What sets it apart? There’s just one puzzle every day, and everyone’s trying to crack the same code. Makes it feel a little more intense, a little more communal.

