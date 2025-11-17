Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Hours after a Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in a high-profile crimes-against-humanity case, the internet has exploded with one question: Where is Sheikh Hasina now?

The answer, as confirmed by multiple sources, remains unchanged the ousted Bangladeshi leader is still living under tight Indian protection at a secret safe house in New Delhi, nearly 15 months after fleeing her country amid a mass student-led uprising.

Hasina’s Continued Stay in India

Sheikh Hasina escaped to India on August 5, 2024, after violent nationwide protests and the collapse of her government. Since then, she has been living in self-exile, with her son Sajeeb Wazed stating that India is providing her “full security” and treating her “like a head of state.”

India has extended her visa, something officials describe as a “technical” move rather than an offer of asylum. Despite repeated requests from Bangladesh’s interim government for her extradition, New Delhi has so far not responded.

A Safe but Secretive Exile

In an interview with Reuters in October, Hasina said she feels “relatively safe” in Delhi and can move “freely,” though she remains cautious. The 78-year-old leader earlier wrote to Hindustan Times expressing gratitude:

“I am deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven this past year.”

She has made it clear she will not return to Bangladesh as long as she considers the current administration illegitimate or her party excluded from elections.

Why She Won’t Return

Hasina’s party, the Awami League, was suspended in May by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, citing national security concerns and ongoing war crimes probes. She is currently being investigated for the violent crackdown during July–August 2024, when nearly 1,400 people were allegedly killed.

Hasina Calls Verdict ‘Politically Motivated’

Reacting to Monday’s verdict, Hasina strongly rejected the charges, calling them “biased and politically motivated.”

She said she is ready to face trial but only before a neutral and legitimate judicial body.

“I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” she said.

What Happens Next?

With India unlikely to extradite her soon and Bangladesh hardening its stance, Hasina’s exile appears set to continue. As debate intensifies across South Asia, one question continues to dominate online searches:

Internet is curious

Hello @grok where is Sheikh Hasina right now ?? — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) November 17, 2025

@grok where is sheikh hasina now — Naman Sharma (@nmnsharma3012) November 17, 2025

Netizens wrote in X about Sheikh Hasina and they are curious to know where the ex-PM is now.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced