LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Sheikh Hasina remains in a secure safe house in New Delhi after being sentenced to death by a Bangladesh court. India has extended her visa but not responded to extradition requests, allowing the ousted leader to continue her self-exile under full protection.

Where is Sheikh Hasina now? Internet asks (Photo: ANI)
Where is Sheikh Hasina now? Internet asks (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 17, 2025 16:52:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Hours after a Bangladesh court sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in a high-profile crimes-against-humanity case, the internet has exploded with one question: Where is Sheikh Hasina now?

The answer, as confirmed by multiple sources, remains unchanged the ousted Bangladeshi leader is still living under tight Indian protection at a secret safe house in New Delhi, nearly 15 months after fleeing her country amid a mass student-led uprising.

Hasina’s Continued Stay in India

Sheikh Hasina escaped to India on August 5, 2024, after violent nationwide protests and the collapse of her government. Since then, she has been living in self-exile, with her son Sajeeb Wazed stating that India is providing her “full security” and treating her “like a head of state.”

India has extended her visa, something officials describe as a “technical” move rather than an offer of asylum. Despite repeated requests from Bangladesh’s interim government for her extradition, New Delhi has so far not responded.

A Safe but Secretive Exile

In an interview with Reuters in October, Hasina said she feels “relatively safe” in Delhi and can move “freely,” though she remains cautious. The 78-year-old leader earlier wrote to Hindustan Times expressing gratitude:
“I am deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven this past year.”

She has made it clear she will not return to Bangladesh as long as she considers the current administration illegitimate or her party excluded from elections.

Why She Won’t Return

Hasina’s party, the Awami League, was suspended in May by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, citing national security concerns and ongoing war crimes probes. She is currently being investigated for the violent crackdown during July–August 2024, when nearly 1,400 people were allegedly killed.

Hasina Calls Verdict ‘Politically Motivated’

Reacting to Monday’s verdict, Hasina strongly rejected the charges, calling them “biased and politically motivated.”
She said she is ready to face trial but only before a neutral and legitimate judicial body.

“I am not afraid to face my accusers in a proper tribunal where evidence can be weighed and tested fairly,” she said.

What Happens Next?

With India unlikely to extradite her soon and Bangladesh hardening its stance, Hasina’s exile appears set to continue. As debate intensifies across South Asia, one question continues to dominate online searches:

Internet is curious 

Netizens wrote in X about Sheikh Hasina and they are curious to know where the ex-PM is now.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 4:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: sheikh hasinaSheikh Hasina death sentenceSheikh Hasina New Delhiwhere is Sheikh Hasina now

RELATED News

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Who Are Sajeeb Wazed And Saima Wazed And What They Said On Their Mother’s Death Sentence

Will Sheikh Hasina Be Hanged Or Imprisoned? Here’s How The Rules For Death Sentences Work In Bangladesh

‘Was Given No…’: Sheikh Hasina Issues First Statement After Bangladesh Court Sentences Her To Death

From Undergarments To Fish, Rare Sarees And Expensive Louis Vuitton Bags: When Sheikh Hasina’s Residence Was Looted By Protestors

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Trailer Sparks Conversations on Womanhood and Reinvention

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

CNG Crisis Hits Mumbai; Pipeline Damage Sparks Long Queues

Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

Who Is Azam Khan? SP Leader And His Son Abdullah Azam Sentenced To 7 Years In Dual PAN Card Case Two Months After Getting Released

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence
Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence
Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence
Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

QUICK LINKS