Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Rama Duwaji, the wife of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, has largely kept out of the public eye during her husband’s campaign. Despite being married to one of New York’s most talked-about candidates, the 28-year-old artist consciously decided to stay in the background and let Mamdani lead his own journey.

Duwaji chose not to attend her husband’s recent debate, and she has avoided making any social media posts seeking votes, appearing on TV with him, or participating in magazine profiles. However, she did make a rare public appearance when she attended Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ taping, sitting among the crowd of more than 10,000 people.

According to CNN, Duwaji declined all interview requests during the campaign. It is also unclear whether she would take on any official role if Mamdani becomes mayor.

People close to the couple say Duwaji knew what she was signing up for. The two met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, soon after Mamdani was elected to the New York State Assembly. They discussed his mayoral ambitions well before their engagement in 2024.

Born in Houston to a Syrian family, Duwaji spent her childhood in Texas before moving to Dubai at the age of nine. She studied at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar before transferring to the school’s Richmond campus to finish her degree. Later, she earned a master’s in illustration as visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Their Dubai engagement drew attention and criticism when Mamdani announced his mayoral bid, with some questioning the lavish celebration in contrast to his socialist image.

Despite staying away from the spotlight, Duwaji has quietly supported Mamdani’s campaign. CNN reported that she contributed to the creative side, helping design the campaign’s art, fonts, and colours, and improved its digital aesthetics. Even as the couple squeezes in time for TV shows like “Temptation Island” and “Mission Impossible,” she remains a key source of support behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election