LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > World > Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Despite being married to one of New York’s most talked-about candidates, the 28-year-old artist consciously decided to stay in the background and let Mamdani lead his own journey.

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji (Instagram/@zohrankmamdani)
Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji (Instagram/@zohrankmamdani)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 4, 2025 05:09:43 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Rama Duwaji, the wife of Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, has largely kept out of the public eye during her husband’s campaign. Despite being married to one of New York’s most talked-about candidates, the 28-year-old artist consciously decided to stay in the background and let Mamdani lead his own journey.

Duwaji chose not to attend her husband’s recent debate, and she has avoided making any social media posts seeking votes, appearing on TV with him, or participating in magazine profiles. However, she did make a rare public appearance when she attended Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show’ taping, sitting among the crowd of more than 10,000 people.

According to CNN, Duwaji declined all interview requests during the campaign. It is also unclear whether she would take on any official role if Mamdani becomes mayor.

People close to the couple say Duwaji knew what she was signing up for. The two met on the dating app Hinge in 2021, soon after Mamdani was elected to the New York State Assembly. They discussed his mayoral ambitions well before their engagement in 2024.

Born in Houston to a Syrian family, Duwaji spent her childhood in Texas before moving to Dubai at the age of nine. She studied at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar before transferring to the school’s Richmond campus to finish her degree. Later, she earned a master’s in illustration as visual essay from the School of Visual Arts in New York.

Their Dubai engagement drew attention and criticism when Mamdani announced his mayoral bid, with some questioning the lavish celebration in contrast to his socialist image.

Despite staying away from the spotlight, Duwaji has quietly supported Mamdani’s campaign. CNN reported that she contributed to the creative side, helping design the campaign’s art, fonts, and colours, and improved its digital aesthetics. Even as the couple squeezes in time for TV shows like “Temptation Island” and “Mission Impossible,” she remains a key source of support behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 5:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: new yorkRama Duwajizohran mamdani

RELATED News

Nancy Pelosi ‘Planning To Quit Politics’: Inside Ex-Speaker’s Net Worth Amid Retirement Talk

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Zohran Mamdani’s 1 AM ‘Gay Bar’ Stop Steals Spotlight Ahead Of New York City Mayoral Election

LATEST NEWS

ChatGPT Go Now Free In India: OpenAI Announces One-Year Access, All You Need To Know

Who Was Actress Diane Ladd? Three-Time Oscar Nominee And Laura Dern’s Mother Passes Away At 89

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carrey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

‘They Don’t Deserve Mammootty’: Prakash Raj Calls Out National Awards Over Snubbing Malayalam Superstar, Claims They Are Rigged

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City
Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City
Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City
Where Is Zohran Mamdani’s Wife Rama Duwaji? All You Need To Know About Potential Future First Lady Of New York City

QUICK LINKS