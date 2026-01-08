LIVE TV
Who Are Gurpreet Singh And Jasveer Singh? Indian Truck Drivers Arrested In US Cocaine Bust 'Drugs Capable Of Killing Over One Lakh People'

Who Are Gurpreet Singh And Jasveer Singh? Indian Truck Drivers Arrested In US Cocaine Bust ‘Drugs Capable Of Killing Over One Lakh People’

Two Indian nationals were arrested in Indiana after US authorities seized 309 pounds of cocaine hidden inside a semi-truck during a routine highway inspection. The truck drivers, Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh, were stopped on Interstate 70, where a K9 alert led to the massive drug bust.

Two Indian truck drivers were arrested in Indiana after 309 pounds of cocaine were found hidden in a semi-truck. Photos: X.
Two Indian truck drivers were arrested in Indiana after 309 pounds of cocaine were found hidden in a semi-truck. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 8, 2026 14:36:15 IST

Who Are Gurpreet Singh And Jasveer Singh? Indian Truck Drivers Arrested In US Cocaine Bust ‘Drugs Capable Of Killing Over One Lakh People’

Two Indian truck drivers, Gurpreet Singh (25) and Jasveer Singh (30), were arrested in the US state of Indiana after authorities recovered 309 pounds of cocaine concealed inside a semi-truck, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a statement on January 5.

DHS said both men are Indian nationals and were taken into custody following a routine Department of Transportation compliance inspection that escalated into a major drug bust in Putnam County, Indiana, according to a report by Fox59.

How Indiana Police Arrested Gurpreet Singh, Jasveer Singh With Cocaine

The stop occurred at around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, on Interstate 70 near the 41-mile marker in Putnam County. An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a blue International semi-truck for a standard compliance check.

Also Read: Renowned American Economist Jeffrey Sachs Warns US Move Against Venezuela A Violation Of International Law: ‘They Kidnapped The President But…’

While speaking with the driver, the trooper reportedly observed what authorities described as “criminal indicators.” A K9 unit was deployed and subsequently alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside the vehicle, providing probable cause for a search.

Authorities told Fox59 the truck was traveling from Joplin, Missouri, to Richmond, Indiana.

Cocaine Hidden in Sleeper Berth of Indian Truck Drivers’

During the search, troopers discovered 309 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the sleeper berth of the semi-truck.

“With a lethal dose of cocaine being as little as 1.2 grams, that is enough to kill more than 113,000 Americans,” DHS said in its release.

ICE Detainers Issued for Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh

Following their arrest by local authorities, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged detainers on January 4 against Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh, DHS said.

Both men were reported to be in possession of Commercial Drivers’ Licenses issued by the state of California.

DHS Slams California and Governor Gavin Newsom

Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin criticised California Governor Gavin Newsom over the issuance of commercial driver’s licenses to the two men, calling the state’s policies “reckless.”

“Gavin Newsom and his fellow sanctuary politicians even refused to honour an arrest detainer on one of these criminal illegal aliens in December,” DHS quoted McLaughlin as saying.

She further stated that California’s sanctuary policies are putting American lives at risk.

Immigration History of Gurpreet Singh And Jasveer Singh

According to DHS, Gurpreet Singh illegally entered the United States on March 11, 2023, near Lukeville, Arizona. DHS said he later freely admitted that he was a citizen of India and had entered the country unlawfully.

He was subsequently released into the US under the Biden administration, DHS said.

DHS said Jasveer Singh entered the United States on March 21, 2017, near Otay Mesa, California. He was arrested by Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin, according to the department.

Both Gurpreet Singh and Jasveer Singh now face felony charges for dealing narcotics, Indiana State Police said. ICE deportation holds have been placed on both men.

Also Read: Exile Communities at Risk? Tibet Groups Flag Espionage Risks in China’s London Mega Embassy Proposal

First published on: Jan 8, 2026 2:36 PM IST
Who Are Gurpreet Singh And Jasveer Singh? Indian Truck Drivers Arrested In US Cocaine Bust ‘Drugs Capable Of Killing Over One Lakh People’

