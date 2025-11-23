Who Is Errol Musk? Inside The Life, Sexual Abuse Controversies And Net Worth Of Elon Musk’s Father

Errol Musk, father of Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk, is once again under global scrutiny after a New York Times investigation accused him of sexually abusing five of his children and stepchildren since 1993. The 79-year-old has rejected the claims as “false” and “nonsense,” but the controversy has renewed interest in the man whose turbulent life has long overshadowed his family.

Early Life and Engineering Beginnings in South Africa

Born on May 25, 1946, in Pretoria, South Africa, Errol Graham Musk grew up during the apartheid era in a family with British and Dutch heritage. He showed strong technical aptitude from a young age, studied at Pretoria Boys High School, and later enrolled at the University of Pretoria to pursue electromechanical engineering. His engineering expertise led him into mechanical and electrical consulting, where he worked on major military and commercial construction projects.

Rise as a Property Developer and Entrepreneur

Errol’s career expanded beyond engineering into real estate, where he developed office buildings and residential properties across South Africa. He was also associated with emerald and mineral trading a part of his story that remains disputed within the Musk family. Over time, his diverse ventures helped him build considerable wealth, though the exact scale has remained a topic of debate.

What Is Errol Musk’s Net Worth?

According to BBN Times, Errol Musk’s net worth is estimated at around $5 million. His financial status has fluctuated over the years due to shifts in the property market and business ventures, but he continues to attract public curiosity because of his link to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk.

Marriage to Maye Musk and a Troubled Family Life

In 1970, Errol married Canadian-South African model and dietitian Maye Haldeman. The couple had three children Elon, Kimbal and Tosca who each went on to achieve global prominence. Their marriage, however, was troubled, with Maye later accusing him of domestic violence. They divorced in 1979, and the emotional fallout shaped the children’s early lives. Elon Musk has often spoken candidly about his difficult relationship with his father, describing him as a “terrible human being” in a 2017 Rolling Stone interview.

Second Marriage and a Complicated Family Tree

Errol married again in the early 1990s to Heide Bezuidenhout, a widow with three children. Together, they had two daughters. The family dynamic grew more complex when it was revealed that Errol had fathered a child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, who had grown up in his home. Their son, Elliot Rush Musk, born in 2018, became one of the most controversial chapters in Errol’s life and further strained his relationship with Elon.

A Grandfather Through Elon Musk’s Expanding Family

Through Elon, Errol has several grandchildren from multiple relationships. These include two sets of twins and a set of triplets from Elon’s first marriage, two children with musician Grimes, and twins born to Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis in 2021.

The New York Times Report and Sexual Abuse Accusations

The New York Times report alleges that Errol Musk sexually abused children in his household starting in 1993. The investigation references private letters, emails, interviews, and police documents. While two related investigations were closed without action, the outcome of a third complaint remains unclear. The report has intensified public scrutiny over Errol’s long-criticised personal life.

Errol Musk Denies Allegations, Claims Family Conspiracy

Errol Musk has denied all allegations, calling them fabricated attempts to extort money from Elon Musk. He has insisted he shares a “very close” relationship with his son, despite Elon’s well-documented accusations and strained public statements about their past.

A Polarising Figure With a Tumultuous Legacy

Today, Errol Musk remains a deeply polarising figure a man whose achievements in engineering and property development stand in stark contrast to the controversies, strained relationships, and personal turmoil that define his public image. His story continues to draw attention not only because of his actions but also because of the dramatic contrast between his life and that of his world-famous son.

ALSO READ: Nigeria Faces One Of Its Worst School Abductions As 315 Taken Hostage