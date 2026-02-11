LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin bjp ind vs pak department of justice government events Vande Mataram Abhishek Sharma France news Khawaja Asif statement Aksai chin
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna has publicly named six “wealthy, powerful” men he claims were likely referenced in Jeffrey Epstein-related files. Among them is billionaire Leslie Wexner, whose name was allegedly redacted by the US Department of Justice. The DOJ has denied concealing information, sparking fresh political controversy over the Epstein document releases.

Leslie Wexner in Epstein files row, DOJ denies hiding identities. Photos: X.
Leslie Wexner in Epstein files row, DOJ denies hiding identities. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 11, 2026 11:26:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Who is Leslie Wexner? Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna on Tuesday publicly identified six “wealthy, powerful” men, he claims, who were “likely incriminated” in documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Speaking on the House floor, the California lawmaker named billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner and Emirati businessman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem among the individuals referenced in the files.

The disclosure came less than 24 hours after Khanna accused the Department of Justice (DOJ) of initially concealing their identities in the most recent release of Epstein-related documents.

The four other individuals named by Khanna were Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, and Nicola Caputo.

You Might Be Interested In

None of the six men have been accused of criminal wrongdoing or formally charged in connection with their apparent ties to Epstein.

Why Has US Department Of Justice Withheld Information About Leslie Wexner & 5 Others?

Khanna alleged that the DOJ had obscured the names of the six men, including Leslie Wexner, without justification.

“There were six wealthy, powerful men that the DOJ hid for no apparent reason,” Khanna said.

He stated that after he and Congressman Thomas Massie raised concerns with the Justice Department, officials acknowledged an error and subsequently revealed the identities.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Epstein Files Reveal A Video Of Donald Trump ‘Making Out’ With Nicki Minaj?

“When Congressman Massie and I pointed this out to the Department of Justice, they acknowledged their mistake, and now they have revealed the identities of these six powerful men,” Khanna said.

Khanna further questioned why congressional intervention was necessary for the names to become public.

“Why did it take Thomas Massie and me… going to the Justice Department to get these six men’s identities to become public? If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in three million files?” he continued.

US Department Of Justice Responds On Leslie Wexner And 5 other Redactions 

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the controversy around Leslie Wexner and others, maintaining that the Justice Department had not concealed information.

Blanche said that one heavily redacted document referenced by lawmakers contained the names of multiple victims. He also addressed a separate file in which the names of Wexner and bin Sulayem had been removed, emphasizing that the department was “hiding nothing,” as both names appeared elsewhere in the broader document release.

Who Is Leslie Wexner?

Leslie Wexner, 88, is an American billionaire and the founder of L Brands, a retail conglomerate that includes Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Bath & Body Works. He served as chief executive officer of L Brands for more than five decades.

Born on September 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Wexner is the son of Henry Wexner, who emigrated from Russia at the age of 13. From those beginnings, Wexner built what became a global retail empire, eventually becoming the richest man in Ohio.

Leslie Wexner Net Worth

According to Forbes, his current net worth is estimated at $9 billion.

Wexner began his business career in 1963, using a $5,000 loan from his aunt to open The Limited, a retail store focused on fast-selling clothing items such as skirts, sweaters, and shirts. Within a year, he expanded by opening a second location.

Limited Brands went public in 1969, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LTD. Throughout the 1970s, Wexner aggressively expanded the company’s footprint.

In 1982, he purchased Victoria’s Secret for $1 million. At the time, it was a struggling lingerie chain based in San Francisco.

Leslie Wexner’s Financial Relationship With Epstein

Wexner maintained a long-standing financial association with Jeffrey Epstein, who served as his financial manager from 1987 to 2007. In that role, Epstein oversaw Wexner’s investments.

Justice Department records show that Wexner was referenced internally as the FBI investigated Epstein. The files indicate that federal authorities had discussed issuing subpoenas to Wexner and others just days before Epstein’s arrest in July 2019.

At the time, Wexner’s attorneys told investigators that neither Wexner nor his wife had any knowledge of Epstein’s sexual misconduct. They also stated that while Epstein had managed the billionaire’s finances, the relationship ended more than a decade earlier after Wexner learned that Epstein had stolen from him.

In 2019, Wexner publicly accused Epstein of stealing money from him.

Also Read: Howard Lutnick Admits Lunch With Epstein On Private Island, Sparks Outrage; US Lawmakers Demand Immediate Resignation

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 11:26 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: department of justiceDOJEpstein fileshome-hero-pos-5Leslie Wexnerro-khannaUS Department of Justice

RELATED News

Nancy Guthrie Missing: Who Is Tommaso Cioni, News Anchor Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-In-Law? Is He A Suspect As FBI Releases Chilling Video?

Canada Mass Shooting: 10 Dead Inside High School As British Columbia Town Witnesses Bloodbath – Who Is The Suspected Woman Shooter?

Who Is Jacques Laveugle? 89 Minors, 8 Countries, 2 Murders, 55 Years – Massive Pedophilia Case Shocks France

‘Worse Than Toilet Paper’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s Shocking Admission In Parliament, Says Country Was Used by US, Dumped And Left In Ruins

U-Turn By US? After Showing PoK, Aksai Chin As Part Of India In Official Map, USTR Quietly Deletes Post

LATEST NEWS

Work Begins On Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid In West Bengal Amid Protests

Who Is Praveen Iyer? Akasa Air Co-Founder Resigns Amid High-Profile Exits – Why Did Jhunjhunwala-Backed Airline’s CCO Resign & Who’s Replacing Him?

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Instagram Hotspots in Dubai You Can Only Reach in Style with a Supercar

Realme Narzo 90x Unveils New Maroon Red Colour: Dimensity 6300, 7,000mAh Battery—Check Price And Sale Date

F1 2026 Preseason Testing: When And Where To Watch Live in India, Full Bahrain Schedule, Timings & Latest Updates

Kohrra Season 2 Review: Barun Sobti and Mona Singh Lead a Darker, More Intense Netflix Crime Drama Filled With Secrets, Grief and Brutal Truths

Nifty 500 Hits Record Low: Promoters Slash Stakes as DIIs and FIIs Adjust Sector Strategies; Reports Motilal Oswal

Bank of Baroda Office Assistant Admit Card 2026 Released: Hall Ticket Link Here

Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Halts Delhi Concert To Call Out Men Harassing Women Fans | Watch Viral Video

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files
Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files
Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files
Who Is Leslie Wexner? $9 Billion Victoria’s Secret Tycoon Named As Epstein ‘Co-Conspirator’ In Redacted DOJ Files

QUICK LINKS