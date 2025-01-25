Who Is Lily Phillips? OnlyFans Star Faces Deportation Threats Over ‘Sex With 1000 Men In A Day’ Stunt

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old British model, revealed that her controversial plan to have sex with 1,000 men in a single day was initially intended to take place in the United States.

Lily Phillips, a 23-year-old British model, revealed that her controversial plan to have sex with 1,000 men in a single day was initially intended to take place in the United States. However, warnings about deportation and scrutiny from US border officials forced her to reconsider.

The model, who gained fame for her bold stunts on OnlyFans, shared her experience during a candid interview on the Plug Talk podcast. Her revelations shed light on the challenges she faced while navigating both her career and the legal complexities surrounding her choices.

Lily Phillips’ Controversy at LAX

During the podcast, Phillips recounted how her plans to carry out the stunt in the US nearly got her banned from the country. She described an incident at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) where border officials questioned her about her adult career and the nature of her visit.

“I was stopped by officers at LAX, and they asked me if I was a prostitute,” she said. She added with humor, “Depends who’s asking.”

Phillips, known for her candidness, explained to the officers that while she engages in sexual acts with numerous partners, she does not charge for it, thus clarifying that it wasn’t prostitution. “I was very much, like, ‘Yeah, I f*** all these guys but they don’t pay a penny, so it’s not prostitution technically,’” she stated.

Warnings About Lily Phillips’ Deportation

The OnlyFans star admitted that her initial plan to execute the stunt in the US was met with significant resistance. “I was meant to do it here, but I got quite a lot of advice saying, ‘You will be deported if you do it here,’” she revealed on the podcast.

This prompted Phillips to abandon her US plans and focus on her career from locations where she could operate without legal complications.

Lily Phillips’ Controversial Career Path

Lily Phillips first rose to fame after participating in a stunt where she reportedly had sex with 101 men in 24 hours, a feat that garnered widespread attention. The act, featured in a documentary by filmmaker Joshua Pieters, cemented her reputation as one of the most controversial figures in the adult industry.

Despite the criticism she has faced, Phillips has openly embraced her unconventional path. She joined OnlyFans at the age of 19 after feeling disenchanted with her career as a fashion influencer. At the time, she had 16,000 Instagram followers but struggled to find fulfillment in her content.

In 2020, she transitioned to the adult industry, which has since catapulted her to immense popularity. Today, Phillips boasts over 712,000 followers on OnlyFans and has become known for her bold and unapologetic approach to her career.

Public Backlash and Phillips Previous Stunts

Phillips’ stunts have not been without consequences. In addition to receiving death threats, she faced a potential ban from Airbnb after using a rental property for one of her sexual endeavors without the owner’s consent.

Her actions have drawn sharp criticism from some quarters, including from other models. One fellow model labeled her approach as “bizarre,” but Phillips has remained undeterred. When discussing her plans to reach her goal of sleeping with 1,000 men, she even encouraged women to send their husbands and boyfriends to participate.

Reflecting on Phillips’ Journey

Phillips shared a moment of reflection about her early aspirations. “I tried to sign up for OnlyFans when I was 17, using my provisional ID, but it didn’t go through,” she said. She eventually succeeded in joining at 19, marking the beginning of her journey in the adult entertainment industry.

While her career has sparked widespread debate, Phillips continues to make headlines with her unapologetic attitude and unconventional choices. As she navigates the challenges of her controversial career, one thing remains clear: Lily Phillips is determined to chart her path, regardless of public opinion.