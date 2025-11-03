Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

When Neal Katyal steps before the nine justices of the US Supreme Court on Wednesday, the stakes could not be higher. The 54-year-old Indian-American attorney will argue one of the most closely watched cases in recent US history, one that President Donald Trump himself has called “one of the most important in the History of the Country.”

The case will determine whether the President of the United States can impose broad economic tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), or whether that authority belongs solely to Congress. Katyal, representing the Liberty Justice Center, argues that only Congress has the constitutional power to levy taxes and tariffs.

Trump, who initially said he would attend the hearing but later decided against it to avoid distractions, claimed on Sunday that the case’s outcome could shape America’s future. “If we win, we will be the richest, most secure country in the world. If we lose, our country could be reduced to almost Third World status,” he warned, reported Times of India.

The Supreme Court has extended the hearing time from the usual 60 minutes to 80, highlighting the importance of the matter. The courtroom is expected to be packed, with global attention fixed on the proceedings.

Katyal is no stranger to high-profile legal battles. A celebrated figure in American law, he has argued more than 50 cases before the Supreme Court, including the famous Bush v Gore case in 2000. Over the years, he has often been described as a “Trump tormentor,” having challenged several of the former president’s policies.

Born in Chicago to Indian immigrant parents, a physician mother and an engineer father, Katyal studied at Yale Law School under noted constitutional scholar Akhil Amar. His sister, Sonia Katyal, is a law professor at UC Berkeley.

Interestingly, another Indian-American attorney, Pratik Shah, is also involved in this consolidated case. Shah, head of Akin Gump’s Supreme Court and Appellate practice, represents two educational companies that have challenged the same presidential powers. According to SCOTUS blog, Katyal won the right to argue the case after a coin toss.

