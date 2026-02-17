LIVE TV
Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

US immigration authorities have detained Indian national Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli over multiple criminal charges, including the alleged sexual assault of a minor, officials said. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed he is in custody pending removal proceedings as part of intensified enforcement measures.

Indian national Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli detained in US over multiple charges; ICE confirms custody, deportation underway. Photo: X.
Indian national Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli detained in US over multiple charges; ICE confirms custody, deportation underway. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 17, 2026 08:40:21 IST

Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

US immigration authorities have detained an Indian national, Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, facing multiple criminal charges, including the alleged sexual assault of a minor, according to officials. The arrest comes amid intensified immigration enforcement measures in the United States and a broader rise in deportations involving Indian nationals.

Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, Indian National Held Over Multiple Charges In US?

The detainee, identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, along with charges related to shoplifting and public disorder. In a statement posted on social media, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) described him as “a criminal illegal alien from India” and confirmed that he had been residing in the United States without legal status.

“Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey,” ICE said, adding that the charges include shoplifting, public disorder, and sexual assault of a child under 13.

The agency also shared an image of the accused with the words “child rapist” displayed prominently across the photograph.

Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli In Custody, To Be Deported

Authorities stated that Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli will remain in detention while immigration officials initiate deportation proceedings against him.

“We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings,” ICE said, indicating that he will not be released during the legal process linked to his deportation.

Under US law, non-citizens accused of certain criminal offences, particularly serious crimes involving minors, may be held in immigration custody while their criminal cases move through the courts.

Immigration Crackdown Under Trump Administration

The detention of Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli also comes in the context of stricter immigration enforcement policies promoted by Donald Trump, who made immigration control a central issue during his 2024 presidential campaign and pledged aggressive action against individuals living in the country without legal authorisation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, more than 675,000 migrants have been deported since Trump returned to office last year. The department also claims that around 2.2 million others have “self-deported” as enforcement measures intensified.

Rise in Deportations of Indian Nationals

The case also coincides with a notable increase in deportations involving Indian citizens. The Centre informed Parliament of India that more than 3,800 Indians were deported from the US in 2025 following nationality verification and coordination between the two governments.

US authorities have said that individuals accused or convicted of serious offences, especially those involving minors, are given priority for detention and removal from the country.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 8:40 AM IST
Who Is Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli? Indian Man Accused Of Assaulting Minor, Shoplifting In US, Faces Deportation

QUICK LINKS