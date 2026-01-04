LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Are Police In Nepal’s Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

Why Are Police In Nepal's Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

Communal tension in Nepal’s Parsa and Dhanusha districts escalated after a TikTok video and mosque vandalism, injuring police in Birgunj. Authorities deployed high security across Madhesh, urging calm and monitoring social media for unrest.

Authorities deployed high security across Madhesh. (Photo Credits: AI)
Authorities deployed high security across Madhesh. (Photo Credits: AI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 4, 2026 20:02:03 IST

Why Are Police In Nepal's Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

Local authorities in Nepal have urged all communities to uphold social harmony following a surge in communal tension on Sunday in Parsa and Dhanushadham districts. The unrest, which included clashes in Birgunj, Parsa, left several police personnel injured and prompted a high security alert across the southern plains. 

In response, the District Administration Office (DAO) of Parsa issued a notice appealing to residents to remain calm and avoid actions that could disrupt social peace. Officials emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and warned against any activities that might inflame religious or cultural divisions.

“The Muslim community had come onto the streets. They had burnt tyres at two or three places. We held discussions with the leaders of the Muslim community as well as those protesting on the streets, and now the situation is under control and calm,” Bhola Dahal, Chief District Officer of Parsa, told ANI.

Dahal said the DAO has appealed to people not to foment social, religious or cultural animosity. “Individuals involved in fomenting social, religious or cultural animosity among each other, affecting national unity, or spreading false rumours that harm the social reputation of communities are being closely monitored on social media platforms such as Facebook, TikTok and Instagram. It is requested that such activities be taken seriously and that everyone remains alert and cautious,” he added.

What exactly happened?

The tension began to flare in the southern plains of Nepal from Dhanusha’s Kamala Municipality after a dispute between two groups, triggered by religiously targeted comments on TikTok.

The controversy reportedly started when two youths, Haider Ansari and Amanat Ansari, uploaded a video on TikTok in Janakpur, Dhanusha. Locals claimed the video hurt religious sentiments and handed the youths over to the police.

Tension further escalated in Ward 6 of Kamala Municipality after a mosque was vandalised. In protest, demonstrators staged rallies in and around Birgunj, burning tyres and chanting slogans.

A brief clash broke out between protesters and police at Chhapkaiya Idgah Chowk in Birgunj, following which police fired five rounds of tear gas to bring the situation under control.

After the protests and clashes, security has been increased across all eight districts of Madhesh. A large number of security personnel have been deployed in areas identified as potential flashpoints for clashes.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Who Are The Three Men Arrested For Hindu Businessman’s Brutal Murder In Bangladesh? Suspects Hid 100 Km From Dhaka

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 8:01 PM IST
Tags: Birgunj clashesDhanusha protestsNepal communal tensionParsa unrest

Why Are Police In Nepal’s Birgunj Clashing With Protesters Over A TikTok Video?

QUICK LINKS