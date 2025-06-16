Why PM Modi’s Cyprus Stop Enroute Canada G7 Summit Is A Major Geopolitical Signal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stop in Cyprus on his way to the G7 Summit in Canada marks a strategically significant move in India’s foreign policy, senior government officials told CNN-News18. This rare visit his first to Cyprus and the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades signals a major diplomatic recalibration aimed at boosting India’s influence in the Mediterranean and countering growing cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan.

According to top-level sources, Modi’s visit is a well-calculated step to advance India’s Mediterranean strategy, leveraging Cyprus’s geographic and maritime strengths. Cyprus, positioned at the intersection of Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, is being considered as a crucial node in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), a strategic infrastructure project aimed at improving connectivity and trade routes across continents.

The timing of the visit is also significant. With Cyprus set to assume the rotating presidency of the EU Council in 2026, India is keen to foster closer ties to ensure support during Cyprus’s leadership term. Strengthened collaboration during this period could influence EU positions on key issues relevant to India, including cross-border terrorism, UNSC reforms, and trade partnerships.

The Cyprus visit comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly following Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor. As Cyprus itself faces territorial challenges from Turkey, the island nation has naturally aligned with countries opposing Ankara’s regional ambitions. Sources said that Cyprus has consistently supported India’s stance on key geopolitical issues, including its positions on Kashmir and Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

In addition to geopolitical interests, the two nations are exploring deeper economic and energy partnerships. Cyprus plays an increasingly important role in Eastern Mediterranean natural gas exploration an area of growing strategic competition, particularly due to Turkey’s aggressive drilling activities. India, seeking to diversify its energy imports, is reportedly in talks with Cyprus on potential collaborations in this volatile but resource-rich region.

On the economic front, Cyprus remains a notable investor in India and holds a Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement (DTAA) with New Delhi. PM Modi’s discussions with Cypriot business leaders in Limassol are expected to focus on strengthening investment ties and unlocking fresh commercial opportunities across sectors.

Defence cooperation is another area of interest. With Cyprus facing pressure from Turkey, both nations are expected to expand defence dialogues and possibly cooperation in maritime security and intelligence sharing. PM Modi’s outreach is being viewed as India’s proactive foreign policy stance following the Operation Sindoor military operation against Pakistan.

Diplomatically, the Cyprus visit enhances India’s positioning ahead of the G7 Summit in Canada. India-Canada relations are currently under strain, and reinforcing ties with a key EU member provides India with additional leverage. Cyprus’s longstanding support for India’s multilateral ambitions including its backing for the India-US Nuclear Deal and bids for groups like the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and UN Security Council makes it a valuable ally in Europe.

As PM Modi embarks on this strategic diplomatic mission, his stop in Cyprus signals India’s intent to realign global partnerships, push back against hostile regional alignments, and deepen cooperation across defence, energy, and diplomacy in a rapidly changing world order.

