Why Russia’s RS-28 Sarmat Missile Is Considered One Of World’s Most Dangerous Weapons? Check Range, Speed And Other Features

Russia has one of the world’s most powerful weapons and its name is RS-28 Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It is also known as “Satan 2.” The focus has shifted on this missile recently as diplomatic tensions between the United States and Russia have increased.

US President Donald Trump recently said that he has ordered to deploy two nuclear submarines near Russian waters. Meanwhile, Moscow has on a number of occasions highlighted Sarmat’s capabilities. Moscow says that this missile can make Western defence systems useless.

What is RS-28 Sarmat?

The RS-28 Sarmat is a super-heavy, liquid-fueled missile developed to replace the Soviet-era SS-18. It was first tested successfully on April 20, 2022, and has an estimated range of 18,000 km. With this range, it can reportedly strike almost anywhere in the world. Notably, it weighs 208 tonnes, is 35 metres long, and can carry 10 to 15 nuclear warheads using a MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle) system. Some versions may also carry Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles, which can change course mid-flight to evade defences.

It can travel at speeds over Mach 20, and is extremely hard to detect and intercept. According to reports, it can outperform US and Chinese missiles, which makes it a major part of Vladimir Putin’s nuclear deterrence strategy.

However, the missile’s liquid-fuel design means longer preparation times before launch, and questions remain about its technical reliability, especially after a reported test explosion in 2024. US space-based detection systems may also provide some countermeasures in the future.

