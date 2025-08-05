Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

Xi Jinping’s China is infamous for strict laws, but now the Chinese President has imposed another shocking rule. According to a report by The New York Times, Beijing has expanded its overseas travel restrictions for public sector employees.

These people have to follow the rules

The new rules now apply to senior officials, teachers, nurses, civil servants, employees of state-owned companies, and even retirees.

Many workers are now required to hand over their passports to their employers and seek formal approval for any foreign trip.

What happens if they don’t follow it?

Failure to follow these rules can lead to disciplinary action or even job loss.

According to the NYT report, a school teacher in southern China found that travelling abroad without permission could lead to termination. A nurse reported needing four levels of approval to get travel clearance. Retired government workers in some areas have been told to wait up to two years before getting their passports back.

This policy is part of Chinese President’s efforts to tighten control over public employees.

What is the reason for crackdown?

The government has given three reasons for the crackdown, which includes national security, political discipline, and cutting unnecessary spending.

Beijing is concerned about “hostile foreign forces” influencing Chinese workers abroad. The government recently expanded its counter-espionage law and accused a Chinese national in Italy of spying for the CIA.

The new rules vary across provinces, but the message is clear. It states that travel is now a tightly controlled privilege for public employees. Many are required to report any past international trips, disclose foreign relatives, and avoid speaking to foreign media.

ALSO READ: Top Taiwanese Official Issues Big Warning, Claims ‘China Is Preparing To Invade Taiwan’