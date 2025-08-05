LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec gaza donald trump Rajya Sabha LIVE Hiroshima and Nagasaki russia opec
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

The new rules now apply to senior officials, teachers, nurses, civil servants, employees of state-owned companies, and even retirees.

Why China Won’t Let Its Public Workers Travel Abroad?
Why China Won’t Let Its Public Workers Travel Abroad?

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 5, 2025 16:09:04 IST

Xi Jinping’s China is infamous for strict laws, but now the Chinese President has imposed another shocking rule. According to a report by The New York Times, Beijing has expanded its overseas travel restrictions for public sector employees.

These people have to follow the rules

The new rules now apply to senior officials, teachers, nurses, civil servants, employees of state-owned companies, and even retirees.

Many workers are now required to hand over their passports to their employers and seek formal approval for any foreign trip.

What happens if they don’t follow it?

Failure to follow these rules can lead to disciplinary action or even job loss.

According to the NYT report, a school teacher in southern China found that travelling abroad without permission could lead to termination. A nurse reported needing four levels of approval to get travel clearance. Retired government workers in some areas have been told to wait up to two years before getting their passports back.

This policy is part of Chinese President’s efforts to tighten control over public employees.

What is the reason for crackdown?

The government has given three reasons for the crackdown, which includes national security, political discipline, and cutting unnecessary spending.

Beijing is concerned about “hostile foreign forces” influencing Chinese workers abroad. The government recently expanded its counter-espionage law and accused a Chinese national in Italy of spying for the CIA.

The new rules vary across provinces, but the message is clear. It states that travel is now a tightly controlled privilege for public employees. Many are required to report any past international trips, disclose foreign relatives, and avoid speaking to foreign media.

ALSO READ: Top Taiwanese Official Issues Big Warning, Claims ‘China Is Preparing To Invade Taiwan’

Tags: chinaxi jinping

RELATED News

Pam Bondi Pushes Grand Jury Probe Into Trump-Russia Investigation Origins
Russia Ends Moratorium on Nuclear‑Capable Intermediate‑Range Missiles Days After Trump Moves US Submarines
What Is Legionnaires’? The Water-Borne Killer That’s Struck Harlem NYC, Leaves 2 Dead, Dozens Infected
Bangladesh Erupts in Celebration As Muhammad Yunus Set to Unveil ‘July Declaration’ – Sheikh Hasina’s Fall Marked With National Holiday”
Texas and California Jockey for Political Advantage as 2026 Midterms Loom

LATEST NEWS

Uttarkashi Police Confirm Ongoing Relief, Rescue Operations Amid Rising Kheer Gadh Water Levels
Kajol’s Birthday: Ajay Devgn Shares A Sweet, Funny Tribute That Fans Can’t Stop Talking About!
Cryptocurrency Fraud: ED Attaches The Assets Of Indian Convicted In The US For Stealing Money Through Fake Websites
Jey Uso Opens Up: “Getting to the Top Is Easy—Staying There Is the Real Fight”
WWE Kept Brock Lesnar’s Return Even From Its Own Writers!
EPFO’s New UAN Rule: Why Is Aadhaar Face Authentication Taking Over?
Delhi Tabled Education Bill 2025: A Closer Look at Its Fee Regulation Provisions
Rising Star: Lash Legend’s Big Moment at WWE Evolution
Vidya Balan Opens Up About Losing Weight to Look Younger In Her Honest And Candid Revelation
‘A Scam Nurtured Under The Protection Of The Ruling Congress Party’: BJP Alleges Major Scam Under The Himachal Pradesh Government
Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?
Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?
Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?
Why Xi Jinping’s China Is Limiting Its Public Employees’ Foreign Travel?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?