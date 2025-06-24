Live Tv
Home > World > Will Iran Try to Revive Its Nuclear Program? Ambassador Reuven Azar Reveals What Israel Thinks | Exclusive

Will Iran Try to Revive Its Nuclear Program? Ambassador Reuven Azar Reveals What Israel Thinks | Exclusive

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, provides a detailed assessment of Israel’s military actions against Iran’s nuclear program. Azar explained how recent Israeli and US operations have "degraded Iran’s nuclear capabilities", while also reflectin on Tehran's ability to rebuild. Despite the weakening of Iran’s missile stockpile, he insisted that the threat is not over, while also underlining the human toll of missile attacks on Israel. Azar clarified that while Israel does not seek regime change in Iran, but hopes for a shift in Iranian policy.

Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar assesses the aftermath of recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites.
Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar assesses the aftermath of recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites. While expressing confidence in the success of Israel's military operations, Azar remains wary of Iran's next steps regarding its nuclear program and its missile threat.

Last Updated: June 24, 2025 18:14:53 IST

As tensions rise in the Middle East following US-led strikes on Iran’s critical nuclear infrastructure last week and, very recently, the Iranian retaliation via airstrikes targeting key US base in Qatar last night, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar on Tuesday shared insights on Israel’s assessment of the situation in an exclusive podcast with The Sunday Guardian. While exuding confidence about the impact of recent Israeli operations, Azar expressed skepticism over Iran’s next moves, particularly regarding its nuclear ambitions. Excerpts:

Israel Has ‘Set Back Iran’s Program by Years’

Asserting that Israel’s recent actions significantly degraded Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, Ambassador Azar told TSG, “What we have been doing is a huge degradation of their military nuclear program”. “And it’s not just Fordow,” he explained, referring to one of Iran’s key nuclear sites. He outlined a systematic effort targeting everything from uranium enrichment plants to clandestine weaponisation systems, and said, “There were more than 70 locations around Iran in which nuclear activities were being carried out).”

According to Azar, the final blow was delivered by the Trump administration’s deployment of the US Air Force’s MOAB bombs on key Iranian nuclear sites. “These installations are indeed completely destroyed or damaged to the extent that they will be impossible to restore in a short time.”

Iran Must ‘Commit to Stop This Proxy War’

Responding to a question on whether Tehran will try to rebuild, the Israeli ambassador said, “We’ll see if it chooses to do so.” He urged Tehran to pursue diplomacy instead of aggression, saying, “They have to come clean… verifiably see Iran clean from any military nuclear activities… commit to stop this proxy war.”

Reflecting on what many say is the “ideological rigidity” of the current Iranian administration led by the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Azar remarked, “Eventually, they will have to pick what to do first: rebuild their proxies, rebuild the nuclear program, rebuild the ballistic missile program… That’s going to take them a lot of time and a lot of money.”

Iran’s Missile Threat Still a Challenge

Azar further warned that Iran’s ballistic missile threat, though heavily weakened, is far from over and said, “We have been able to destroy more than 50% of the launchers… The barrages have gone down from about 200 per day to only about two dozen.” Addressing the human cost of the conflict, he said, “We have 24 casualties and hundreds of wounded.”

No Regime Change Agenda, But Hope for One

While clarifying that Israel does not seek regime change, Azar underlined his view of the Iranian leadership, telling the network, “I hope, for the sake of humanity, that this regime will no longer exist.” Yet, he insisted, “Our plans do not include regime change. This is something that is completely up to the Iranian people.”

“We are not looking for a prolonged war. We hope to reach a ceasefire that will meet the goals that we have put forward,” Azar stressed.

Responding to a question on what life is like in Israeli society amid the current situation, he reflected, “People are very anxious… But the mood of Israelis is actually pretty good,” while noting a rise in the stock exchange as a sign of regained confidence.

On India-Israel Ties: ‘We Enjoy an Amazing Relationship’

Azar expressed deep appreciation for India’s stance. “We enjoy an amazing relationship,” he said, pointing to strategic dialogues and future plans. “We have a very full agenda of things we want to achieve… and we are looking forward to the day when this challenge of Iran will be over.”

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

