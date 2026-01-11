Will Marco Rubio Become Cuba’s President If US Takes Over? Trump’s ‘Sounds Good’ Response Sparks Speculation

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh speculation about Cuba’s political future after endorsing a social media post suggesting that Secretary of State Marco Rubio could become President of Cuba.

Trump’s comment, “Sounds good to me!”, triggered social media and fueled debate over U.S. intentions in Latin America.

The post, originally shared by a small Twitter/Truth Social user, claimed “Marco Rubio will be president of Cuba,” accompanied by a laughing-crying emoji.

Trump’s endorsement of the post came amid rising tensions in the Western Hemisphere following a high-profile U.S. military operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

No Official Policy, Just Rhetoric

Despite Trump’s comments, there is no official US policy or plan to install Rubio as Cuba’s leader. Experts say the remark is largely symbolic and reflects Trump’s hardline stance toward Cuba rather than any actionable strategy.

Rubio, a Cuban-American and longtime critic of the Havana government, has never held office in Cuba, and no U.S. administration has the authority to appoint a foreign leader.

Trump Issues Warning to Cuba

Alongside the social media endorsement, Trump warned Cuba to strike a deal with the United States before it is “too late.” He emphasized that the island nation had long depended on Venezuelan oil and financial support, which he claimed would now cease.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The president also suggested that many Cubans providing support to Venezuela had been killed during last week’s U.S. operation, and that Venezuela “doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage.”

US vs Latin American countries

Trump’s comments come amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and several Latin American countries. Last week, he made controversial remarks about Colombia, describing the country as “run by a sick man” and signaling potential approval for U.S. action there.

Analysts warn that Trump’s rhetoric could escalate tensions in the region, particularly as Havana navigates an economic crisis worsened by the loss of Venezuelan support.

While Trump’s posts are largely social media-driven, they underline his administration’s aggressive approach to Latin American politics.

Marco Rubio’s Role

Marco Rubio serves as U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Adviser. He has been a vocal critic of Cuba’s communist government and supported stricter U.S. policies toward Havana. While speculation about him becoming Cuba’s president remains purely hypothetical, Trump’s comments have sparked widespread discussion online and in political circles.

While Trump’s endorsement of the post has grabbed headlines, experts caution that there is no credible plan to install Rubio in Cuba.

The episode is being widely seen as part of Trump’s aggressive rhetoric toward Latin America, mixing social media theatrics with real policy warnings, particularly regarding Cuba’s reliance on Venezuelan support.

