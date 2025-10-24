LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy benjamin netanyahu Journalist Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > World > World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

The train, first unveiled last year, has been undergoing extensive testing and is expected to enter commercial service once all trials are successfully completed and approved by the authorities.

Representational image
Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 24, 2025 14:53:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

China has started the trial run of the world’s fastest bullet train, the CR450, marking a major milestone in high-speed rail technology. The train, first unveiled last year, has been undergoing extensive testing and is expected to enter commercial service once all trials are successfully completed and approved by the authorities.

According to CGTN, the CR450 has already broken world records during its tests. It achieved a top speed of 453 kmph, and its relative passing speed reached an astonishing 896 kmph. The train prototype was developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co Ltd.

Experts say the train’s record-breaking speed is made possible by its advanced design and engineering. The CR450 features a longer, more aerodynamic nose cone that stretches 15 meters, compared to 12.5 meters on older 350 km/h trains. The train’s overall resistance has been reduced by 22 percent.

These improvements include fully enclosed bogies, lower skirt panels beneath the carriages, and minimal exposure of the wheels to the air. The design approach is similar to that of high-performance race cars. In addition, the train’s height has been reduced by 20 centimeters, and it is 50 tonnes lighter than previous models, further boosting its speed and efficiency.

The CR450 is currently undergoing operational testing on the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu high-speed rail line. It can accelerate from zero to 350 kmph in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds, which is 100 seconds faster than the current Fuxing EMUs that take 6 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the same speed.

Officials believe the CR450 will redefine high-speed rail travel and set a new global benchmark. Once in commercial operation, the train will significantly reduce travel time between major Chinese cities, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable journey.

ALSO READ: Good News For Train Passengers: IRCTC Introduces No-Cancellation Fee Tickets, Change Your Train Date Without Paying Any Penalty, Here’s How

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 2:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinaCR450 bullet trainfastest bullet train

RELATED News

VW SAYS PRODUCTION AT OUR GERMAN SITES IS SECURED FOR THE COMING WEEK – UP TO AND INCLUDING THURSDAY, OCTOBER 30

Donald Trump Explodes At Benjamin Netanyahu, ‘If He Screws Up Gaza Deal, I’ll F**k Him’, JD Vance Says Israel Insulted Him With West Bank Annexation Vote

Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

UPDATE 1-Iron ore slips on falling Chinese demand

LATEST NEWS

How does sugar affect our heart health?

EU preliminarily finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Idli Kadai OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Dhanush, Nithya Menen’s Heartwarming Tamil Family Drama Online

Hedge funds boost AI tech bets to highest since 2016, Goldman Sachs says

A Day Of Backward Politics In Bihar As PM Modi Remembers Karpoori Thakur, Congress Recalls Sitaram Kesri’s Contribution For 1st Time

Rustom Kerawalla honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award at EducationWorld India School Rankings Awards 2025-26

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

Who’s Mehul Goswami? Indian Man ‘Earned’ Rs 40 Lakh By Moonlighting In US,  Now Faces 15-Year Jail

Two questions for your local truffle dealer and an easy, tasty recipe

Intel shares up nearly 10% after third quarter profit beat

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…
World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…
World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…
World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

QUICK LINKS