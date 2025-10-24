World’s Fastest Bullet Train Begins Trial Run In China, Reaches Record Speed Of…

China has started the trial run of the world’s fastest bullet train, the CR450, marking a major milestone in high-speed rail technology. The train, first unveiled last year, has been undergoing extensive testing and is expected to enter commercial service once all trials are successfully completed and approved by the authorities.

According to CGTN, the CR450 has already broken world records during its tests. It achieved a top speed of 453 kmph, and its relative passing speed reached an astonishing 896 kmph. The train prototype was developed by CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles and CRRC Sifang Co Ltd.

Experts say the train’s record-breaking speed is made possible by its advanced design and engineering. The CR450 features a longer, more aerodynamic nose cone that stretches 15 meters, compared to 12.5 meters on older 350 km/h trains. The train’s overall resistance has been reduced by 22 percent.

These improvements include fully enclosed bogies, lower skirt panels beneath the carriages, and minimal exposure of the wheels to the air. The design approach is similar to that of high-performance race cars. In addition, the train’s height has been reduced by 20 centimeters, and it is 50 tonnes lighter than previous models, further boosting its speed and efficiency.

The CR450 is currently undergoing operational testing on the Shanghai–Chongqing–Chengdu high-speed rail line. It can accelerate from zero to 350 kmph in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds, which is 100 seconds faster than the current Fuxing EMUs that take 6 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the same speed.

Officials believe the CR450 will redefine high-speed rail travel and set a new global benchmark. Once in commercial operation, the train will significantly reduce travel time between major Chinese cities, offering passengers a faster and more comfortable journey.

